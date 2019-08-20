A handy extension for the new MacBook Air and Pro

The type C 7-in-2 thunderbolt 3 multiport HDMI hub is compatible (only) with MacBook Pro 2019-2016 and MacBook Air 2019-2018 models. The hub supports the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. Most users of new McBook Air and Pro will find this a handy accessory as it neatly and nicely enhances file transfer on the go. The hub makes USB-C power delivery for MacBook Pro a hassle free affair. It can transfer data while charging devices. There are seven ports, neatly laid out. This include two USB Type-C ports, an SD and micro-SD card slot, two USB 3.0 ports and one HDMI port. The device supports 4K 30Hz. The design is quite impressive and modern. The device is extremely compact, light and easy-to-handle. The data transfer speeds are impressive. Documents are transferred fast, but while moving heavy video files (we tried an FCP edited video copy), it struggles a bit. Still, worth your money we’d say.

Brand: Moarmouz multiport hub

Price: ₹6,999