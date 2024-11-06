Orange isn’t a colour I love. It’s loud, it’s too bright and it attracts too much attention. But somehow it suits the Moto Razr 50 that I’ve been using long-term. I reviewed the flagship variant, Moto Razr 50 Ultra a couple of months ago, and I was wondering if a toned-down variant would colour me impressed.

Design

The Moto Razr 50 comes in three colourways — Spritz Orange, Koala Grey and Beach Sand. You already know which one I have for the review. The flip smartphone weighs only 188 grams and I cannot love the foldable form factor enough for its compactness. The smartphone is IPX8 water resistant, which means it can withstand possible damage while submerged in water up to 1.5 metres deep for 30 minutes.

Display

The main display on the Moto Razr 50 is a very tall 6.9-inch AMOLED with up to 120 Hz refresh rates. The AMOLED cover display — also the USP — spans 3.6 inches across and offers peak brightness of up to 1,700 nits. This time around, I was able to password-protect the cover display as well, prohibiting unauthorised access to the device. I love this year’s inclusion of games that I can play right on the cover display, which makes commuting on the metro a lot more fun.

Camera

The primary camera on the Moto Razr 50 delivered some lovely images after the first north-eastern monsoon showers. The primary setup includes a 50 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide angle lens. The camera favours warm colours, and the results are rather pleasing. It also saturates bright colours — such as green foliage, a bright blue sky and a yellow Uniqlo bag — a little extra, resulting in photos where these colours pop more than they do in real life. The 32 MP front camera also delivers some decent selfies and also suffices for joining briefings on the go.

Tech Specs

The Moto Razr 50 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and comes in a single 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone runs on Android 14 and offers close to a stock Android interface with Moto’s Hello user interface. This includes a bunch of Moto apps that you might not use that can thankfully be uninstalled. Lightweight multitasking on the smartphone was a breeze. However, heavy-duty games might not be the smoothest experience on this.

Battery

The Moto Razr 50 runs on a 4,200 mAh which sees it through a whole day of usage. My usage mostly included gaming, watching shows, watching reels, streaming Spotify and taking photographs. It is designed for 30 W wired charging and 15 W wireless charging as well. While the battery life is decent, the charging speeds have room for improvement. It took me easily an hour to charge the smartphone from zero.

Verdict

The Moto Razr 50 is a bold upgrade from last year’s Razr 40. With its feature-rich cover display and compact foldable design in a vegan leather finish, it stands out in the foldable segment. Where it wins is bringing in the flip experience at a price point which is almost half of what the flagships cost! Considering this, the Moto Razr 50 could be a strong contender if you’re looking for your first foldable smartphone without having to burn a hole in your wallet.

Snapshot Price: ₹64,999 Pros: Feature-packed cover display, flexible modes to shoot, decent photographs, minimal crease, Google Gemini-integrated Cons: Slow charging