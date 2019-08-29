New Snapchat additions

Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been added to its ‘Landmarker Lens’ feature, which allows users to embellish pictures of monuments using augmented reality (AR). To enable the feature, users have to point the Snapchat camera towards the monument on location, a statement said. These locations will also be available as Landmarker Templates along with twelve other locations spread across the world as part of an update to Lens Studio, which is Snap’s free desktop app that allows any user to develop AR for Snapchat. The new features also include six new templates and additional tools that support a wide range of creators, from new 2D illustrators to advanced developers, the statement from Snapchat added. The new features incorporated in Lens Studio include Face In Video, to track your face onto a video, Portrait Particles to add customised particles that segment behind the user’s head, Countdown, to create Lenses that count down to specific dates and add celebratory 3D hats and glasses, Skeletal, to track 2D images to heads, necks, shoulders, elbows, and hands, among others. Snapchat has claimed that over 5 lakh lenses have been created by the Snapchat community using Lens Studio.