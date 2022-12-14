Nokia is like that long-lost friend who you once shared a deep bond with growing up. As the years go by, on lazy afternoons, you find yourself wondering about how Nokia is doing now and hoping life’s treating them well! Well, if you were to ask Nokia by HMD Global now, they’d definitely say things are looking up, with the company trying to get back in the smartphone game with a renewed focus on eco-sustainability. And, of late, it’s been throwing its hat in the budget tablet ring as well. I got my hands on the Nokia T10, the company’s recently launched budget tablet, and here’s how it fares.

Design

At first glance, the T10 looks pretty basic. The Ocean Blue rear polycarbonate panel offers a decent grip thanks to fine ridges running all along. However, I also feel the plastic takes away a bit from the tablet looking elegant. Many might consider the 8-inch display to be an ideal size for a portable tablet. The T10 weighs about 375 grams, which is light enough to be carried around. However, with 10-inch tablets in the market weighing only about 60-70 grams more, I feel like the Nokia T10 could possibly have had a lighter form factor.

Camera

The rear panel houses an 8-MP primary camera with auto-focus, beside an LED flash. The selfie camera is a 2-MP fixed focus lens. As I feared, the quality of photos taken on the main camera leaves a lot to be desired. Even in well-lit conditions, part of the photos taken appears grainy. The selfie camera is something I’d be comfortable getting on video calls with my family, and maybe even some work calls on. There is a beautify option that if amped up turns my skin texture to an unnatural animé-smooth finish, but each to their own, I guess! I set a combination of face recognition and a pattern to unlock the tablet. The face recognition unlocking is impressively snappy.

Media

Wanting some dark, dreary horror comedy on cold December nights, I binge-watched the last four episodes of Tim Burton’s Wednesday on Netflix. The display turns out to be fairly reflective so I find my own reflection hovering behind Jenny Ortega on the screen as she gets on from one creepy adventure to the next. Amping up the in-app and the device brightness to the max also didn’t help matters much. The viewing experience is better with a rewatch of Schitt’s Creek where the scenes are inherently bright and I don’t need to adjust my position to avoid my own reflection. The Nokia T10 comes with a Widevine Level 1 certificate that is a pre-requisite to stream HD content from platforms like Netflix. This is a big plus because without this, even if you have a Netflix HD subscription, your device will not support HD streaming.

Tech Specs

The T10 is driven by a Unisoc T606, an entry-level processor, which is also believed to be not big on security. The system-on-chip (SoC) is good enough for basic functionalities - web browsing, multimedia consumption, and moderate gaming. And, the Nokia T10 does manage all of that well. The unit I reviewed has 32 GB storage, which is enough only if you’re mostly just going to use the tablet to watch movies and read books. However, if you’re planning to use it for mobile gaming as well, you might want to make use of the MicroSD card support of up to 512 GB. The T10 I used comes with 3 GB RAM, while there’s a 4 GB variant as well. The tablet is LTE-enabled, which means you can access 4G connectivity with a SIM card, besides Wi-Fi.

Battery

The Nokia T10 is powered by a 5,250 mAh battery and goes on for almost two days if the usage is light. On the days that I watched a feature-length movie on it and played games on it too, I had to plug it in at the end of the day. The downside is that there’s no fast charging, so I have to wait for almost 2 hours or a little more for the device to be fully charged from scratch.

Verdict

The Nokia T10 is a no-frills, budget tablet that might appeal to those who want a secondary device for basic multimedia consumption. It might be a good companion for young kids whose media usage needs parental supervision or for parents and grandparents who aren’t looking for a top-of-the-line device with killer specs. If you’re looking for a simple device to wind down with at the end of the day, the Nokia T10 is a decent companion to go to bed with.

Nokia T10 Price: ₹12799 - (3 GB/32 GB) ₹13999 - (4 GB/64 GB) Pros: Portable, HD display, battery life Cons: Design could be more appealing