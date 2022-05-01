Nord CE 2 Lite review: Here’s OnePlus’ most affordable phone yet

OnePlus is taking it down a notch. With their Nord line, the company has been extending its portfolio to reach more customers - not necessarily just power-hungry tech enthusiasts. The recently launched Nord CE 2 Lite is another step down the price ladder. The new entry-level smartphone costs ₹19,999 or ₹21,999.

The CE 2 Lite is an extension of the CE or Core Edition line, which is part of the Nord line. In this family tree, the CE 2 Lite comes without many things that make a OnePlus phone what it is. The most noticeable physically is the Alert Slider, beloved of all OnePlus users. No CE phones have that. The design of the device has a slight look of other OnePlus phones, including the shade of blue used by Nord phones.

The blue unit we have looked like a case is not especially necessary for its matte finish. It’s an all-plastic phone, so that the back won’t shatter. It could, however, get scratched in time.

This is a medium-weighted phone, and its ergonomics aren’t a strong point. The phone is broad, and if you use it without a textured case, it will be a bit slippery and require a bit more effort to grip, which can be tiring. A few more noticeable things about the design are that you have the headphone jack on the bottom But just one speaker grill. The sound incidentally is loud but not rich and deep. For the first time on a OnePlus, the power button houses the fingerprint sensor but it’s so flush against the body of the phone that it can be confusing in a tactile sense. Overall, plastic or not, it’s still a seemingly sturdy phone.

A good view

All design points aside, the CE 2 Lite should have the heart of a OnePlus phone, seeing as it’s positioned as having core features. As it turns out, that’s a little debatable. First off, the 6.56 inch 1080x2412 pixels display is an LCD, not AMOLED. It’s not as vivid and rich, but it’s not a bad LCD. The colours look pretty good, and viewing angles are fine. As a nice bonus, you also get a 120Hz refresh screen, so it feels fast. Brightness is good. The bottom bezel is a little thick which can annoy some users when they remember. The camera dot is also quite prominent and looks as if it’s been deliberately made for reasons of differentiation.

The CE 2 Lite is powered by Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm), a chip used by many other budget phones right now. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. A hybrid slot can let you use a memory card if you don’t put both SIMs in.

Smooth ride

While not blazing fast like the more expensive OnePlus phones, the CE 2 Lite is nevertheless relatively fast and smooth in how it works. Navigating, scrolling, using multiple apps, using the camera etc., are pretty hiccup-free. The software, OxygenOS 12.1 with Android 12 is better than most budget phones and adds to the ease of using this phone. Thankfully, there’s very little by way of extra unwanted apps included and no pushy notifications. Netflix and Spotify included are unlikely to cause objection from most users, but can be uninstalled in any case.

Of the triple cameras included on the CE 2 Lite, two can be all but ignored. That’s the 2MP macro and 2MP depth. The primary camera is a 64MP lens that yields good colours if you like them strong, but is otherwise unremarkable. Shutter speed is quick, but all else is average. There’s no ultra-wide lens on this phone. The front camera is a 32MP. The phone does have a night mode that does a good job of lighting up a dark image, though it can be a little soft.

The 5,000mAh battery lasts pretty well and charges with a 33W charger in under an hour.