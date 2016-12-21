Now make group video calls on Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger, the social media giant’s chat app, continues on its spree of adding features. Recently, it added an in-app camera feature akin to Snapchat and Instagram that allowed users to take pictures and videos and add text, emojis and other embellishments to them. It has now started rolling out a group video calling feature.

With this added feature, you can now have a group video chat of six people via a split-screen, while a total of 50 people can listen-in and talk over voice.

Once the group crosses six participants, only the dominant speaker is shown to all people on the group, according to a Facebook release.

Facebook started rolling out the new feature to the Messenger app on Android and iOS, as well as the desktop version. The group chat also lets users don selfie masks, similar to the mask filters you see on Snapchat.

However, according to reports, it will take a while before the selfie masks add-on comes to the Android version of the app.

Facebook Messenger introduced one-to- one video calling in April 2015 and the company claims that 245 million people use the app to make video calls every month.