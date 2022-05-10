OnePlus Nord Buds out in India, and four other wireless ear buds to consider!

Boasting a refreshing new design, the Nord Buds are said to be equipped with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers for deep bass reproduction and high treble quality. Powered by Dolby Atmos, the wireless buds offer 3D audio effects when you’re watching movies, streaming music or playing your favourite games. Designed to cut out undesirable ambient noise during calls, the buds are said to come with four inbuilt microphones. While the buds obviously work seamlessly with OnePlus phones, other Android smartphone users need to download the HeyMelody app to use the buds. Once synced with your phone, you can access the Sound Master Equaliser that comes with three presets - Bold, Serenade and Bass. The buds claim to deliver almost 7 hours of playback on a single charge cycle of the earbuds and up to 30 hours of playback when the buds and the charging case are fully loaded on charge. If your buds are almost drained of battery, you can quickly flash charge it for 10 mins and get about 5 hours of playback, according to the company. The pair of Nord Buds are water and sweat-resistant making them good to take along on your morning jog. Available in black and white, the latest earbuds by OnePlus are priced at an introductory offer of Rs 2,799 (The regular price is Rs 2,999)

Here’s a quick glance at truly wireless earbuds - within a similar price range - that you might want to consider alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro

You can choose from different levels of noise cancellation - Deep - to tune out noises such as the engine noise on flights, Balanced - to tune out the buzz at your local cafe and Light to tune out gentle murmurs of conversation round you when you want to really zone in. On a full charge cycle, without noise cancellation, the buds claim to go on for about 28 hours. You can flash charge for 10 mins to get an extra 3 hours of audio playback, according to the Redmi website. A standout feature is that you can hook up these buds wirelessly to two devices and take turns streaming from both!

Rs 2,599

Skullcandy Dime

The nifty Dime from the reputed American audio devices manufacturer, is said to deliver 12 hours of listening time in the earbud and the case combined. WIth a dedicated touch button on each earbud, you can control volume, select and skip music tracks, and receive and end calls with ease. Designed to be smaller than your car key, the Dime case and the buds come in a choice of almost six snazzy colour options. Skullcandy has included a lanyard that you can clip to your key chain or backpack to keep the Dime buds secure.

Rs 2,399

boAt Airdopes 441

With the Insta Wake N’ Pair technology, the Airdopes connect with your last-used device as soon as you open the charging case lid. The TWS Airdopes 441 come equipped with 6mm drivers for immersive sound. With each charge cycle, the earbuds claim to offer about 20 hours of playback on a full combined charge. The buds are designed keeping fitness enthusiasts in mind, and are water and sweat-proof.

Rs 2,499

OPPO Enco Air2

These buds are nestled in a translucent jelly case which allows you a quick glance to check that buds are safe. With 13.4 mm large drivers, the focus is very much on delivering big on sound quality, especially compared to its predecessor, the Oppo Enco Air, according to the press release. You can toggle between ‘Bass Boost’ and ‘Crystal Clear’ depending on whether you’re listening to some heavy metal or just focusing on some voice calls. Once fully charged, the Enco Air2 claims to give you 24 hours of uninterrupted payback time.

Rs 2,499