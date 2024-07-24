Launched earlier this year, the OnePlus Watch 2 was able to offer the best of both worlds with its unique dual OS and overall smooth functionality. Five months along, and they already have the OnePlus Watch 2R, a more affordable version of the flagship smartwatch which I’ve been using for the last couple of weeks. Here’s my experience with the smartwatch.

Design

One Plus Watch 2R. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

When I strapped on the watch, it fit well on my wrist and felt pretty light, weighing in at 59 grams, along with the rubber straps. I’ve got the Gunmetal Gray variant for review, while there’s also a Forest Green colourway. The brushed rubber strap was quite comfortable to wear for daily use and while exercising.

Display

The OnePlus Watch 2R features a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display which is bright and legible in direct sunlight. The refresh rate is 60 Hz and the experience of swiping from one app to another, and swiping across watch faces feels fluid. There are two physical buttons on the device—a back button on top and a power button at the bottom, which also doubles up as a shortcut to Exercise. It would have been nice to have a rotary functional digital crown that can be used as an alternative to navigate menus and options.

Performance

One Plus Watch 2R. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The OnePlus Watch 2R has the same dual architecture that made the Watch 2 a delight. The Snapdragon W5 performance chipset runs Wear OS 4, and the BES 2700 efficiency chipset runs RTOS to handle background activity and daily tasks. Switching from smart mode (Wear OS) to power saving mode was seamless. However, switching the other way around to smart mode needed me to restart the watch. This was a bothersome blip in an otherwise seamless experience.

The device features 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM, which offers ample space for the list of apps I want to install on the device. Moving between apps was fluid without any stutter while using the workout modes and otherwise. I could install almost all the Wear OS equivalents of Android apps that added to the functionality.

The smartwatch has a decent speaker and mic setup which I used to answer calls and often to activate Google Assistant or to play music.

Health and Fitness

The smartwatch features over 100 workout modes which is as strong as its predecessor. The workout modes were accurate, as were the oxygen saturation levels, double-checked against a pulse oximeter. The step count sometimes gracefully added a couple of extra steps, which I’d taken fewer. The OHealth app is used to set up, synchronise and display workout and sleep-related analytical data, and can be used to download new watch faces, tweak settings, and more.

Battery

The OnePlus Watch 2R carries the very same battery specs as the OnePlus Watch 2. The OnePlus 2R was able to last through 2.5-3.5 days in smart mode when used with a smartphone. Power Saving mode is rated at giving close to 12 days without active sync and the always-on display switched on. Chances are you can use it even longer. The 500 mAh battery could be charged from 0-100 in under an hour using the supplied square charging tile.

Verdict

The OnePlus Watch 2R delivers functional form and performance, just like its predecessor did. With a fairly affordable price tag considering the features it offers, it earns a spot way ahead of its competitors this year, packing in the holistic features and powerful performance.

Price: ₹17,999 onwards

Pros: Bright display, excellent battery life, decent health & fitness features

Cons: Switching between the power saver and Smart mode requires a reboot.

