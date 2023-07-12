Flagships are designed to impress. And, each time I unbox one for a review the expectations are already quite high. It was no different for the spanking new OPPO Reno10 Pro+, the brand’s camera-first offering.

Here’s whether it lived up to my expectations.

Design

The look and feel of the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is pretty luxe. I’ve got the Silvery Grey colour variant although the Glossy Purple is undeniably the better-looking sibling. There’s a subtle metallic texture on the rear panel which feels velvety to touch. The glass back panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The camera module site on the top left corner, with a two-tone design created using glass and aluminum. The module has been designed to protect the lenses from drops and corrosion. Although the smartphone weighs 194 grams, it doesn’t feel too heavy.

Display

There’s a massive 6.7-inch display that wraps gracefully around the sides. The experience is almost bezel-free, which really makes the OLED screen come alive. The display supports a 2772×1240 resolution, HDR 10+ and HDR video play but only on Amazon Prime Video.

I watched a couple of episodes of Instant Dream Home, a home makeover show where renovators have to transform families’ homes inside out, in exactly 12 hours! Not only were the colours bright and vivid, but also the stereo speakers on the device were crystal clear.

Camera

I had the chance to take the phone along on a trip to scenic Orissa. To start with the camera module includes a 50MP main camera with new IMX890 sensor and OIS, a 112-degree ultra-wide camera and 64-MP telephoto portrait camera. The first set of photos I clicked were mid-air on a cloudy monsoon afternoon, with HDR Auto on. With both the shadows and the highlights amped up, the results were fairly dramatic vistas.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ also does a fairly good job of balancing extreme contrasts in bright backlights and a dimly lit foreground. During daytime shots, the contrast amped up in ProXDR mode, seemed a tad bit unnatural - reminding me of early days of the BeFunky photo editor. However, the results were still good to look at, and definitely catchy enough for social media use.

In all the photos taken across heritage sites in Bhubaneswar, the colours were well-saturated and contrasts sharp. The portraits taken on the telephoto portrait also delivered some beautiful results. The skin tone and texture were accurate and life-like - after I turned off the default filters. The bokeh effect was also rendered quite well, helping deliver some truly pleasing portraits.

Tech Specs

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, which we’ve already seen in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the OnePlus 10T. The unit I reviewed had a whopping 12GB RAM, extendable by another 4 GB of virtual RAM, and 256 GB of storage space. Across apps and websites, the phone was always fluid, with no lags or heating issues.

The user interface is ColorOS 13, which has been around for almost a year now and offers the highly customisable Always-On display experience, which I love. There’s a privacy feature that automatically recognises and pixelates sensitive information such as profile photos and names on your chat screenshots with just one click as well, before you share those.

Battery

As is the case with most OPPO devices, battery life is nothing to worry about with the Reno10 Pro+. The smartphone is packed with a 4,700mAh battery and charges before you can say “Ugh, I can’t believe I need to plug this in.” There’s a 100W SUPERVOOC charger packed in the box, and it takes just around 30 mins to charge fully, which is a blessing for someone who needs all their gadgets charged all the freaking time!

Verdict

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is one of those smartphones that has almost everything going for it - the build and design, battery life, performance, and camera quality. If I had to nitpick I’d say I’m not a fan of the camera retouch filters that are on by default when I open up the app, nor am I pleased by the amount of bloatware I have to uninstall when I power on the device the first time. But apart from these couple of things, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is a well-rounded smartphone with a lot to be impressed by.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ will be available for sale from tomorrow. The device is available for purchase from Flipkart, OPPO store and mainline retail outlets.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ Price - ₹54,999 onwards Pros - Premium build, excellent display, long battery life, great camera Cons - Bloatware