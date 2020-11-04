Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood

Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a smart home player and even has a futuristic IoT platform called MirAle which ties many aspects of living all in one place with connected devices and objects.

Recently, Panasonic introduced a new 9W smart bulb into India for use with your smart speakers and assistants such as Alexa or Google. You will need to make sure it fits one of your light sources — get a B22 holder from the electrical shop if needed — and set it up using the Wiz app that you can download to your phone. Also follow any instructions that come up in the Alexa or Google Home apps. With this out of the way, assign your bulb or bulbs to a group and name it and they’re ready for use.

When the Panasonic bulb is available on your Wi-Fi network you can command your favourite assistant to turn it on, change brightness or adjust colours to set whatever mood you like. You can also just schedule it to go on/off or change colours according to your preferences.

This full colour bulb is available for ₹749 on Amazon.