Personal Tech Roundup - May 9 2022 - Latest launches, gadgets, tech news

1. Realme GT NEO 3

The latest smartphone from Realme comes with a 6.7-inch screen and boasts of being able to charge up to 50 per cent in just 5 mins. With India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G Processor, the phone promises great display quality and a wide-angle triple camera setup with a Sony flagship sensor. With a massive 4,500 mAh battery, the sleek new smartphone comes replete with racing stripes available in three colours - Nitro Blue, Sprint White, and Asphalt Black. With various internal storage options available, the phone is priced at Rs 36,999 onwards at the time of launch.

2. Garmin VivoFit Sport

Launched in 4 gorgeous colours, the snazzy new smartwatch is exclusively available on Nykaa. The inbuilt features include monitoring breath, oxygen saturation levels, stress levels, tracking sleep stages, hydration logging, and a 24x7 heart rate reading. The proprietary Body Battery energy monitoring shows the body’s current energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, big events, and understanding when it is time to slow down. With exclusive features for women users and a dedicated app for yoga, pilates, cardio, treadmill and more, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 18,990 at the time of launch.

3. Sony Bravia X75K 4K Smart TV

Set to up the entertainment factor at home, the new range of Sony Bravia smart TVs are available in 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch screen sizes. The Bravia X75K 4K range is equipped with X1 Picture Processor and claims to offer life-like colours even with media filmed in 2K. Built to work seamlessly with voice commands, the device comes with Chromecast built-in, you can cast all your favourite movies, shows, apps, games, and more directly to your TV. The range also comes with features including protection from dust humidity, lightning strikes and power surges. The 43” inch variant is priced at Rs 69,990 and goes up to Rs 1,39,900 for the 65-inch variant.