Playfit Slim: Budget smartwatch for the fitness conscious 

Not everyone can afford the top-of-the-line smartwatches along with top-of-the-line smartphones to be able to use them. And yet, everyone is more conscious than ever of the need to keep up one’s fitness level and aware of the role a full-featured tracker can play in maintaining health. Fortunately, a number of players are flooding the market with options that cost very little. The Playfit Slim (along with sibling Playfit Strength) is one such choice, recently made available for young users who are keen on keeping up regular workouts.

The Playfit Slim is a perfectly respectable looking round watch, designed to look not too different from a regular one. It also looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. It even comes in a box that is impressive for the price. We had a black version to review - the other is a blue. It’s on the larger side, with a big easy-to-see display encased in aluminium. But it isn’t heavy at all, which is why I suppose it’s called Slim, and quite comfortable on the wrist.

The Slim comes with its own proprietary charging cradle with its cable, which as it turns out, is rather short. Just clip the watch into the cradle to charge the battery which lasts about a week or even more if it’s on standby. The underneath of the watch will blink green because that’s where the heart rate sensor is located. It was adequately accurate with that measurement as well as with SpO2 which it also does.

Bright

The 1.28-inch LCD display is really surprisingly bright (it even auto adapts to light) and doesn’t come with any compromise in the viewing angle. There are a few watch faces to choose from. There’s a little button on one side that you use to navigate the watch whose display is in any case touch enabled. You pair the watch most easily via the Playfit app on the Google Play Store. It’s a no-fuss connection and very quick. It’s from the app that you can see at one glance all the options in each section. For the most part, this watch is about tracking workouts, and there are a large number of them. Even weigh toning and jumping jacks are listed as workouts as is cricket and hockey.

Multi modes

There are 24 sports modes. And when you’re tired out, it also tracks sleep. All the data from your vitals, the workouts and sleep is captured in the app from where you can keep track of it. For what it costs, ₹3,999, this Made in India smartwatch is real value for money, on top of looking great and getting the job done.