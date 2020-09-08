POCO M2 launched in India

Smartphone company POCO on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone, the POCO M2, in India. Touted as “India’s most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone”, the Poco M2 was launched via an online event.

The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, with a 2340x1080 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a near edge-to-edge display on the front. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the device. The smartphone is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone comes with P2i’s nano-coating.

The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM of RAM and two storage options, 64GB and 128GB variants. Storage can e expanded up to 512 GB with a dedicated microSD card slot. The M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz. The UI is MIUI 11 for POCO based on Android 10.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes with a 10W in box charger. It supports 18W fast charging as well. The smartphone has a quad camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the front.

It is available in Slate Blue, Pitch Black and Brick Red colours. The 6+64GB and 6+128GB storage variants are priced at ₹10,999 and ₹12,499 respectively. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart on September 15 at 12pm.