Redington Ltd has partnered with Microsoft and Activision to distribute the highly anticipated title, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, in India.

Raghu Ram, Senior Vice President, Endpoint Solutions Group, Redington Limited said, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to democratise technology and support the burgeoning gaming industry in India.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a first-person shooter video game developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. Set in the early 1990s, it follows the events of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the 1980s flashbacks of Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Black Ops 6 is the twenty-first game in the Call of Duty franchise and the seventh game in the Black Ops series.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available for purchase on Amazon.com and a wide network of retail stores across India. Customers can pre-order the game and win free merch as well.