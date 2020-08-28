RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life

Fuelling a new strategy for the S-Cross
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
In the blink of an eye, the wireless earphones space has become so crowded it’s difficult to compete. And the RHA TrueConnect 2 surely has competition, specially when it prices itself at ₹12,999.
The TrueConnect 2 have a premium look about them, going by the charging case. It’s weighty, which tells you there’s some solid battery life to come, and it’s got a slick trick of opening up in an interesting way with a slight nudge — a bit like the luggage bin in an aircraft. It’s made of a matte finish soft material that looks classy but could retain ‘finger oil’ if one is not careful. The buds have a big round disc on the outer side and a short stem, like the AirPods’ except that these look nothing like Apple’s when seen overall. The buds fit very firmly inside the case which is a good thing because, with this type of opening up, they could have otherwise fallen out.
These earphones from RHA replace a previous generation that had quite some attention but also had some flaws that reviewers complained about, including the sound quality. Now, the new model comes with many improvements, chief among them being a big battery life. The buds give you nine whole hours of play time with four additional charges possible from the case — that’s enough to take you through a short trip out of town! The case itself takes about three hours to charge. RHA means these earbuds to be used for a multitude of activities: commenting, working out, or just chilling out. So they’re IP55 water resistant and will withstand some splashes.
These buds will only be good for exercising with if you’ve taken care to get a good fit and seal. The default ear-tips may not fit everyone — they were certainly too big for me and kept popping out. There’s a nice collection of ear-tips including Comply ones that one should try and get the best fit with. Once that’s done, they have a chance of staying in. There are no wings or arches involved, so the fit has to be tried out before vigorous exercise.
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation — not cancellation — and they do deliver, but again this is really dependent on the fit. We wouldn’t recommend buying them for this feature, however. These buds connect to only device at a time so multipoint connect is not supported. You can use one earbud at a time.
The sound quality on these earbuds may not be to everyone’s taste. ‘Light’ is the word that comes to mind. It doesn’t feel full-volume and full bodied and lacks bass of the type that users in India prefer. It sounds clear enough but the mids need to be beefed up as does the bass. Sometimes it even feels like the sound is too sharp and hiss. There’s no companion app so there would need to be some third party equaliser to tinker with the sound. The controls for these buds are distributed across both sides and are quite sensitive. They also trigger your assistant of choice. Call quality is clear.
Price: Rs 12,999
Pros: Massive battery life, premium looking case, generous number of ear-tips, touch controls
Cons: A bit expensive given the competition, too light on the bass front, doesn’t support multi point connect, at the price should have more features and codec support
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...