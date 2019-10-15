Riversong Air X3: It’s bang for the buck

Riversong, a subsidiary of China-based gadgetmaker IMG Technology, is known for cool-looking, innovative audio products. Its latest earbuds, Reiversong Air X3, which was launched at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona are now in India. The Air X3 has many interesting faculties and let’s begin with the most striking one: its design. The earbuds are quite compact and impressively good-looking. It comes in a cute peapod-like case, which doubles up as a built-in power bank.

The case, opening which is a tad confusing task given the way the slit is placed, has a really long standby time and it has IPX3 water resistant technology, which is impressive given the price tag. The case battery is 2000mAh. The buds are not big; and hence they fit nicely in your ears and don’t fall off easily thanks to the design. Once in, the earbuds don’t choke your ear canal.

The control buttons are on the left side of the device and are too small to locate. But once you’re used to their positions you can easily navigate there. Like in most of its peers, the Riversong A3 too doesn’t have an auto-pause function while removing the earbuds from the ear.

The Air X3 boasts of a cobblestone appearance, delicate structure design, high quality materials and fluff painting surface craft. All that’s nice, but what about the most important factor — the audio quality?

Loud and clear

The Rivsersong Air X3 delivers a really honest performance. The audio is crisp and clear. The earbuds offer impressive ambient noise reduction. The sound feel true and not doctored. The lows sound controlled and sharp; the highs are controlled too, but a little over-boosted. The mids are perfectly in place. This pair of earbuds can easily become your best companion for calls and interviews. Overall, the sound quality is good. The bass is measured and impressive, even when you’re playing low-quality audio.

The wireless stereo earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and each bud can be paired separately and (or) as one. The buds also support Google voice control and Siri for seamless experience. The built-in mic for hands-free calling does a decent job; no complaints there.