Riversong Rhythm L: Pocket-friendly headphones

Riversong, a subsidiary of gadget developer IMG Technology, seems to have big plans for India and is expanding its product portfolio vigorously. A few weeks ago, the company, which makes a bouquet of products from power banks to smart bulbs, introduced the super-budget earphones, Riversong Rhythm L in India at an affordable price tag of ₹1,999.

The Rhythm L has Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology with dual connection modes (wireless and wired) and wears protein leather covers. The most impressive part of the design is the swivel folding faculty, which helps you fold the earphones to suit the size and dimensions of your pouch or bag. It can actually help you avoid accidentally breaking the headband.

The Bluetooth range is not much but once connected the audio flows seamlessly. You’re hereby advised to stay as close as you can to the device and the source of audio. The audio experience is neat and noise-free considering the price. The audio is not too loud or jarring. For that reason, this is not meant for exteriors or busy, noisy places like a railway platform. In the privacy of your room, the Rhythm L works like a charm. The audio is crisp and soulful. Even low-quality audio gets rendered nicely. The virtual surround sound experience is not very impressive, but it’s not overdone. We felt the device plays music better than speech or news.

The protein sponge material protects the ear with less pressure and provides good comfort. But the cushion feels fragile so you must look for another sooner or later. The on-ear headset has slots for auxiliary audio and an SD card, which is quite convenient. The headphones support 32 GB TF cards, which is a plus considering the price. The playback seems hassle-free and there is not much delay, even though you can’t shuffle songs properly. The on-ear headset offers a 10-hour battery life, but in our experience that’s a little overblown. But we still got around a little over six hours of playback time. There are mode buttons to switch to different modes but the difference does not seem quite great. The headphones weigh 249 grams and have a size of 20.5x14.5x8.3 cm.

The Rhythm L is a wallet-friendly earphones set, which offers good, measured audio indoors.

Price: ₹1,999

Pros: Affordable price tag, neat design, foldable form factor, measured and crisp audio

Cons: Not for the outdoors, fragile body, cushions are not robust