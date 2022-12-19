Samsung has launched Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e today. Both Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e sport massive 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity-V display for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor that can clock up to 2.3GHz. For enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation, and uninterrupted gaming, Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e come with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to expand RAM size as per their requirements. Both come with the Android 12 full version out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 50-MP dual rear camera, while the Galaxy A04e comes with 13-MP dual camera setup. Both smartphones come with 5MP front camera to capture selfies, and rear depth live focus camera to ensure good quality portraits.

Samsung Galaxy A04

The large screen helps tech-savvy Gen-Z users to smoothly glide through their social media feed. Binge-watchers can enjoy their favourite content on the go without any stutter. The new minimum bezel design maximizes the viewing experience for consumers.

Both smartphones have a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Colours: Green, Copper, and Black Price details: 64 GB variant: ₹11,999 128 GB variant: ₹12,999

Samsung Galaxy A04e Colours: Light Blue and Copper Price details: 3GB+32GB: ₹9,299 3GB+64GB: ₹9,999 4GB+128 GB: ₹11,499

The smartphones hit the shelves tomorrow.

