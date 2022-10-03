Samsung has expanded its popular Galaxy A series with Galaxy A04s, powered by Octa-core Exynos 850 processor. Galaxy A04s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 90Hz refresh rate. Galaxy A04s is secured by Samsung Knox with a side fingerprint scanner and comes with 64GB inbuilt storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via microSD card.

The 20:9 aspect ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets allows you to completely immerse yourself in cinematic viewing.

Galaxy A04s sports triple rear camera setup for taking great pictures. Galaxy A04s comes with 50MP main camera. The smartphone also houses a depth sensor and macro camera paired with f/2.4 lens to take better macro photos.

Designed to empower on-the-go consumers, the Galaxy A04s packs 5000mAh battery that provides up to 2 days of battery backup. Galaxy A04s comes with AI power management that detects and adjusts to your mobile usage habits for optimized battery life. Galaxy A04s comes with 15W adaptive fast charging, allowing you to spend more time watching content and less time charging your smartphone. With RAM Plus, the 4GB RAM can be expanded to 8GB RAM by utilizing the internal ROM memory.

Price and availability

Available in three colours - Black, Copper and Green - the Galaxy A04s is priced at ₹ 13499 for 4GB + 64GB variant.

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to ₹1000 on SBI Bank Credit Card, One card, and Slice transactions. Alternately, consumers can also avail cashback offers up to ₹1000 on leading NBFCs, bringing the effective price of Galaxy A04s to ₹12499.

(This article has been taken from a syndicated press release, and may have been reworked for brevity.)