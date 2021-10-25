Technophile

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are little all-rounders

Kishore Bhargava October 25 | Updated on October 25, 2021

While the Buds2 are made of plastic, they still feel premium

A little bit of everything, plus good sound and noise handling

Samsung added another pair of buds to its truly wireless lineup. The Galaxy Buds2 are the successor to the original Galaxy Buds which have now been retired.

The design of the Buds2 is very interesting, it seems with every iteration of buds, Samsung has made minor changes and the Buds2 seem to have included features from all the previous buds making it a just-right kind of set.

While the Buds2 are made of plastic, they still feel premium and the plastic body actually has the advantage of making them really light and comfortable.

In fact, of all the Galaxy buds these days are really the type that you can wear for hours on end with little to no fatigue for the ears. The egg-shaped design also seems to fit a variety of ears better and they don’t pop out of your ears despite not having ear wings.

In terms of features, the usual gesture control which can be managed and customised from the Android wearable app provide play, stop, skip tracks and a long press to enable noise-cancelling or ambient mode.

Yes, the Buds2 have very good noise-cancellation. The app now also features an ear-fit test which helps you select the best ear tips so that you can get a good seal.

The sound signature is a slight deviation from other Galaxy buds but still quite pleasing. With the equaliser in the app most users will find a setting that works best for them.

I found using dynamic and normal worked best for me. The Buds2 have a slightly higher bass level than previous buds which is something a lot of users would appreciate for music.

Battery-life with active noise-cancellation is about five hours and the case charges them up for at least another 15 hours so that is plenty of battery. The case can also be charged wirelessly.

The Buds2 are priced at ₹11,999/- which is not overly expensive for what it gives. There are usually some discounts available as well so do keep a lookout for that.

Overall, the Buds2 are lightweight, comfortable, have great ANC, and work with any Android phone. They sound good and bass-forward. But they do have lower water-resistance and fewer features than the Buds Pro, And they have no iOS app

Published on October 25, 2021

