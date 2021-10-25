Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are little all-rounders

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Samsung added another pair of buds to its truly wireless lineup. The Galaxy Buds2 are the successor to the original Galaxy Buds which have now been retired.
The design of the Buds2 is very interesting, it seems with every iteration of buds, Samsung has made minor changes and the Buds2 seem to have included features from all the previous buds making it a just-right kind of set.
While the Buds2 are made of plastic, they still feel premium and the plastic body actually has the advantage of making them really light and comfortable.
In fact, of all the Galaxy buds these days are really the type that you can wear for hours on end with little to no fatigue for the ears. The egg-shaped design also seems to fit a variety of ears better and they don’t pop out of your ears despite not having ear wings.
Also read: Audio-technica ATH WP900: High performance sound
In terms of features, the usual gesture control which can be managed and customised from the Android wearable app provide play, stop, skip tracks and a long press to enable noise-cancelling or ambient mode.
Yes, the Buds2 have very good noise-cancellation. The app now also features an ear-fit test which helps you select the best ear tips so that you can get a good seal.
The sound signature is a slight deviation from other Galaxy buds but still quite pleasing. With the equaliser in the app most users will find a setting that works best for them.
I found using dynamic and normal worked best for me. The Buds2 have a slightly higher bass level than previous buds which is something a lot of users would appreciate for music.
Battery-life with active noise-cancellation is about five hours and the case charges them up for at least another 15 hours so that is plenty of battery. The case can also be charged wirelessly.
Also read: Infinix Hot 11s is being dubbed the best budget phone
The Buds2 are priced at ₹11,999/- which is not overly expensive for what it gives. There are usually some discounts available as well so do keep a lookout for that.
Overall, the Buds2 are lightweight, comfortable, have great ANC, and work with any Android phone. They sound good and bass-forward. But they do have lower water-resistance and fewer features than the Buds Pro, And they have no iOS app
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...