Samsung has always looked to capture consumer interest across price brackets. As impressive as its flagship devices are, it also has a strong foothold in the mid-range segment as well. While the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was one such device that I reviewed in recent times, I was surprised to see the Samsung F54 priced around the same price point. Here is my experience of the Samsung F54, and whether you should cash in on this mid-range option.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy F54 | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The Samsung Galaxy F54 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The device has a 120 Hz refresh rate, and this has become a common feature of Samsung smartphones in the same price range. The experience was fluid using the bright AMOLED display juggling between multiple screens and apps.

The one downside to an otherwise great device to consume media on is the audio quality. The Samsung Galaxy F54 features one downward firing speaker, which is loud, but the acoustics is quite shallow while playing music or a movie.

Performance

Powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC, also found on the Samsung A54, the Samsung Galaxy F54 delivers on many fronts. It makes use of a power-efficient system-on-chip built on the 5mm process. On synthetic tests, such as AnTuTu, it scored about 4,27,019 points, placing it higher than the likes of the Poco F1 and the Galaxy A53 5G.

The phone did tend to get slightly warm while gaming, but maintained a steady framerate of 60 FPS.

Camera

The triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy F54 | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a triple camera setup with 108 MP, f/1.8 lens with OIS as the primary camera. The primary camera does shoot a 12-MP image by default, but the 108 MP version retains details better.

Shots taken on the primary camera were sharp, had good contrast, and delivered good details when viewing images on the phone. The 2 MP macro camera suffices for some closeup shots, but tends to lack well-saturated colour, making images appear a bit dull.

The 32 MP front camera captures decent selfies with good details in terms of facial features, but does not fare that well for low-light selfies.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy F54 | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The phone features a 6,000 mAh battery and was able to last for about two days straight with over seven hours of screen time with mixed usage. I mostly spent about two hours on calls, 2-3 hours of gaming, and 45 minutes to an hour on MS Teams and video calls besides replying to emails.

As with most recent budget Samsung phones, the unit doesn’t ship with a supplied charger. But with an old Samsung 25-watt charger, I was easily able to charge it fully in less than two hours.

Conclusion

Samsung F54 Price: ₹31,999 (8 GB + 256 GB, expandable to 1 TB via MicroSD) Pros: Great AMOLED Display, good battery, 120 Hz. Cons: Bloatware, average speaker.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is one of the better budget options in Samsung’s lineup offering flagship quality at mid-range price. The Exynos 1380 processor, along with the 8GB RAM and 256 GB, makes it a great smartphone with a bright screen, great battery life, and a decent camera. However, along with the experience of built-in bloatware and a single speaker, the Samsung Galaxy F54 hits the bar below the Samsung Galaxy A34 smartphone.