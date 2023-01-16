Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G today. Here are the tech specs, price, and availability details of each smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price ₹20,999 - (8GB+128GB) ₹18,999 - (6GB+128GB) ₹16,499 - (4GB + 64GB)

This smartphone has a laser-patterned rear panel and comes in three new colours – Dark Red, Light Green, and Black. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens for high-quality shots and a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core and comes with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades, making it future-proof.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price ₹24,999 (8GB+128GB) ₹22,999 (6GB+128GB)

Along with a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, the Galaxy A23 5G also offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and a macro lens to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos. Galaxy A23 5G’s Knox Security suite, built at the chip level, ensures your data is in safe hands with 3.5 years of security patch updates. The suite offers Privacy Dashboard for a quick look at the status of various security aspects, such as apps with access to camera, microphone, and location settings. The Galaxy A23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and supports 25W fast charging. It comes in three colour options – Silver, Orange, and Light Blue.

What’s common?

Both smartphones are built with a massive 5,000mAh battery and promise up to two days of power. Both smartphones come with up to 16GB RAM of storage, with a RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to add virtual RAM as per their requirements.

Availability

The two devices will be available for purchase on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12 noon onwards.