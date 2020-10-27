Samsung Tab A7: Affordable Android tablet that works well

Finding good options in the world of Android tablets is very tough indeed. Specially if you want an affordable one. And yet more customers are looking for them because of the work-from-home and learn-from-home needs that have arisen because of the pandemic. For children specially, dedicating an expensive laptop or high-end Apple iPad may be too much to spend in these times. So where does one turn? There’s always Samsung’s A line of tablets, a device that’s upgraded each year and offers an alternative to the company’s top-end Tab S tablet.

The Tab A7 is not a small tablet. It’s 10.4 inches and, as is usual with Samsung tablets these days, somewhat on the tall side if held in portrait orientation. They fully mean it to be used more in a landscape position and the camera has even been repositioned to work better with this orientation. So now you won’t look weirdly off to one side during all those video calls. That’s a great move specially since the camera is on the basic side and not a great option for photography.

Sturdy looks

The tablet is rather nice looking considering it’s in the affordable category. It’s also quite well built and looks sturdy. The back has a metallic look — ours was in a sedate grey — and is all plain except for a Samsung logo and a small camera. There’s a gold and a silver version, too. Finger smudges do show up but you may nevertheless want to avoid a case while holding the tablet to read or browse. There isn’t a keyboard or pen provided with this tablet. I did see several keyboards available from third party accessory companies online though.

The screen on the A7 is the one quarrel I have with it, but it’s the one way to keep the price down. The 10.4 inch screen is a WUXGA+ (2000x1200p) TFT LCD display. I’ve become snooty about LCD displays but others who are less spoilt really don’t see an issue. It’s just not as vivid and contrast filled as an AMOLED screen, but that’s more expensive. The bezels are not offensively wide and there’s plenty of screen space to work or play with. There’s a 3.5mm jack to keep videos quieter and good quad stereo speakers.

Face recognition

There’s no fingerprint sensor of any kind on this tablet, but you can use basic face recognition or use the usual passwords and pins. The A7 has modest specs, another quarrel I have with it considering budget phones have more. But then they aren’t 10.4 inches. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (truly little) expandable to 1TB with a memory card. It’s powered by Snapdragon 662 running Android 10 and Samsung’s OneUI 2.5. It feels fast enough to navigate and work with but won’t take kindly to very processor heavy tasks. One will have to keep the games basic.

On the front is a 5MP camera and on the rear, an 8MP. These are very basic and one wishes they were a bit more capable but video sessions are quite workable.

The battery on this tablet is a 7040mAh which is about standard for a tablet. It lasts fine though the day. This tablet has a both a Wi-if-only and a Wi-Fi and LTE model.

The A7 can definitely be considered if one is looking for a mid-range tablet, specially for online classes. It does just fine for watching movies too.

Price: ₹16,999 and ₹21,999

Pros: Good fast performance, affordable, sturdy, nice looking, works fine for movies and classes, 3.4mm jack and stereo speakers

Cons: Non advanced screen, specs too modest, no keyboard included