Six gadgets to gift your mum on Mother’s Day 2022

Mothers are a gift that keep on giving. However, it can be challenging to think of thoughtful enough gifts for them on Mother’s Day. Going way beyond the obvious - perfumes, clothes and flowers - here are six cool gadgets you can consider giving her on this special day.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Give your mum a break from the daily grind, by letting her plug in and tune out with this cute pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. With excellent active noise cancellation technology, these nifty buds tune out almost all the ambient noise - whether it be at home, in the middle of traffic or even on a flight. What’s more, she can choose the level of noise cancellation - high or low - without ever having to tweak the volume of the media she’s listening to. The voice calls on this are usually crystal clear, making this a great choice for her work calls or just a video call with her girls! Oh! And, in case she misplaces this somewhere, she could easily use the SmartThings app to find them. But then, mums manage to find things that no one else can, anyway!

₹6,990

2. Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine

For someone who generally carries the burden of planning meals and making sure everyone is having their breakfast on time, this Mini Coffee Machine might just be what they need for a great start to their morning. The machine manages to heat up and brew a cuppa under 30 seconds, which is great for busy moms! The device also comes with a 9-minute auto-shutoff function so she doesn’t have to panic about whether someone left it on by mistake while stepping out of the house. Designed to take up minimal space on the countertop, and available in some jazzy colours, this mini coffee maker is sure to brighten up your countertop, and your mum’s day!

₹19,999

3. Ambrane Aerosync Tripad

Help your mum recharge seamlessly at the end of a day with this wireless charger. Not too different from how mothers generally multitask throughout the day, this device also multitasks and charges a smartphone, a smartwatch and earbuds, all at the same time. The LED indicators on the charging strip will guide your mum to place the devices correctly for charging. For smartphones, you need to make sure that it’s a device that supports wireless charging. All iPhones, starting from iPhone 12 onwards, can be charged magnetically as well. Weighing just over 100 grams, it’s lightweight enough, and foldable, so it can easily be taken along while travelling as well.

₹2,699

4. iRobot Roomba i7+

Take off the chore of keeping the house clean, permanently, by gifting your mum this Roomba. She can “tell” the nifty vacuum to remember multiple floor plans and room names and activate the cleaning with voice commands. If there’s a certain part of the house she doesn’t want to be cleaned, she can programme it under the ‘Keep Out Zone’. The best part? The robot vacuum automatically empties and recharges as needed so once she gets the device going she can truly forget about it, put her feet up, and use all the free time to catch up on her favourite show!

₹59,900 onwards

5. The Smart Garden 3

Bringing a touch of tech to gardening, the Smart Garden makes for an endearing gift regardless of whether you have a green thumb or not.

With your first set of plant pods free, this system lets you grow a mini garden right in your living room with minimal fuss. This self-watering gadget nurtures plants automatically, making sure they always have enough light, water and nutrients. Without any need for pesticides, whatever you reap from the system - herbs, fruits, fresh greens or flowers - is as fresh as they can get. The SmartGarden 3 lets you plant 3 pods at a time, and if you really want to go big, the Smart Garden 9 lets you grow 9 plants at a time!

₹7,499 onwards

6. Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch

Perfect for mothers on-the-go (which honestly is all mums!), this pretty smartwatch packs quite a punch. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100+ Platform, the smartwatch is quick to respond and slow to use up battery power. It also manages to charge up to 80% in just over 30 minutes. A definite pro in case your mum is very health-conscious, the smartwatch offers continuous heart rate tracking and a brand new SpO2 sensor. The built-in wellness features allow her to set sleep goals, view sleep stats, monitor progress in workouts and track her calories burned. Designed to work seamlessly with spotify, YouTube Music, GPay and Alexa, the watch might be just the smart assistant that your mum needs this year. Although we have a certain weak spot for the rose gold edition, you have a bunch of colours and material finishes to choose from.

₹23,995 onwards