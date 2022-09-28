Sony India has announced the launch of WH-1000XM5, which comes with 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. There are two processors integrated to provide better sound quality. The device claims to provide up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging. Specially designed to be lightweight, the headphones support multi-point connectivity for up to two devices for calls and music. With touch control, users can access various functions by tapping or swiping the touch panel.

Price and availability:

Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer where customers can pre-book the WH-1000XM5 at Rs. 26,990. This offer is valid from 21 st September till 7 th October 2022.

(This article has been taken from a syndicated press release, and may have been reworked only for brevity.)