Soundcore Liberty Air Pro 2 review

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
I rather like it when a pair of earphones goes on and surprises me for one good reason or another. That’s what Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ audio brand did with its TWS true-wireless earbuds.
The Liberty Air 2 Pro, just brought into India, has active noise cancellation on top of sounding quite good. Sadly, it isn’t cheap at Rs 9,999 and has its work cut out for it. As they company says, they’re comparing themselves with Bose and Apple. But just because they are doesn’t mean customers will see them as being in the same league.
The Liberty Air 2 Pro comes in an interesting pebble shaped case. A very large pebble. The material is a soft synthetic which looks nice, but unfortunately displays all the natural oil from your fingers in an ungainly manner, which is a real pity. The case has a great slide-back cover that can be operated with a single thumb. On the front of the case are three too-bright charging lights that really should have been toned down as they’re quite unpleasant when they hit the eye.
The stem-style pods inside the plastic interior look interesting as they lie face down and magnetically fastened to their charging connector.
Pairing presents no problems. Comfort and fit really is very individual. I found them sticking out a bit from the ears and therefore not very securely fitted. However, in the box you do get nine whole ear-tips to experiment with, which is generous enough. They do have a splash resistance rating so you’re ok there.
Also read: Galaxy Buds Pro: Rich sound and great voice clarity
You need to download the companion app. There, you’ll find you can check battery status, set levels of transparent listening or noise cancellation and adjust equaliser settings. You can also set what you want the earbuds to do on being tapped though the options are very limited.
Inside those earbuds are 11mm drivers. The earbuds sound pretty good. There’s some depth to the sound and some fullness as well and generally it makes for pleasant listening. You can of course adjust for your preferred sound profile. There’s no crystalline clarity as such, but they still sound good. AAC and SBC formats are supported but no high res which should have been for the asking price.
The noise cancellation can best be considered minimal. I didn’t find that happening at any surprising level and felt it was just a bit of suppression. This is despite the different settings there are for how to handle ambient noise. It may also be because I didn’t get a proper in-canal fit, even with different ear-tips. Perhaps someone else would have better luck.
Battery life for me was around 5 to 6 hours of fairly loud play. It supports wireless charging as well as fast charging for a quick top up.
Call quality has been pretty good with these earphones. But overall, I find them far too expensive, priced in a way that is seemingly oblivious of the intense competition around.
Price: Rs 9,999
Pros: Good sound quality, interesting case, lots of ear-tips, good app with equaliser and other settings
Cons: Expensive, only Bluetooth 5.0, no high res support, noise cancellation is a bit iffy, limited controls
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...