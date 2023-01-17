TECNO has announced the India launch of Phantom X2 Pro 5G, featuring the world’s first retractable portrait lens. The Phantom X2 Pro 5G is an enhanced version of Phantom X2 5G launched early this month.

Display

The smartphone sports a 6.8”FHD+Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus against cracks.

Camera

The smartphone is built with a primary camera setup consisting of two 50 MP lenses + a 13MP lens. There’s super hybrid image stabilisation built in for better videos, alongside a video bokeh mode, time-lapse, and slow-motion modes. There’s also a 32MP HDR selfie camera.

Processor

The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor that enables superior 5G speeds and next-gen multi-tasking.

Battery

With a massive 5,160mAh battery, the Phantom X2 Pro promises about 23 hours of video playback time. It can be charged with the in-box 45W charger and is apparently capable of regaining 50% battery in 20 minutes of charging.

The Phantom X2 Pro 5G ticks off the eco-sustainability box with a renewable fibre rear panel in the Mars Orange variant - said to be sourced from plastic bottles found in the Indian Ocean.

Price and availability

Priced at ₹ 49,999, TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G is available for pre-booking starting today (17th January 2023) and will be on shelves from 24th January 2023. The smartphone also comes with a free 12-month Amazon prime membership.