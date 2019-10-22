Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Everyone had that moment. Once a week, for sure. You are in a hurry to step out of home and ‘lo and behold’ something important is missing. It could be handbag, a specs, a purse or a briefcase. And this is when you really miss a Ctrl+F for physical object. Tile Mate, an innovative hardware from a US-based smart location services provider Tile, can offer some help in this annoying situation.
The compact, light-weight tracker (9.07 grams) with bluetooth connectivity can be attached to anything you want, from a piece of cloth to remote to a pot and a pair of spics, and you can use your phone to find the missing article. It works like this: You switch on the tracker, which looks like a sturdy Parle-G biscuit, by deep-pressing it and pair it with the Tile app on your smartphone. That’s it. Attach it anywhere and you can locate the tracker using the app. The alarm on the tracker beeps the moment the app finds it.
Another interesting feature is, if you can’t find your phone and have the Tile in hand, just press the device and the phone will start ringing, even it’s on the silent mode.
The bluetooth offers a good range; enough for a middle-class family apartment. Also, you can track the location history of the device from afar. You'll see the last time and place the device was updated. The Tile trackers come mainly in four forms: Sticker, Pro, Mate and Slim, based on their style and size, and are sold in combos. There is a premium service available where the company offers you personalised services. The Tile includes a replaceable battery that comes with a one-year guarantee (from activation).
Statutory warning: It’s a cool product but we must advise you to be careful with its usage since it can also be (mis) used for unwanted surveillance activities.
Price: ₹2,499 for Tile Mate
