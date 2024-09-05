It opens when I say open, it closes when I say so. It even shapeshifts on command. The possible future of an AI-driven laptop, ready to listen to every command is here already. I’m talking about the new Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC proof of concept that was showcased in Berlin today as part of Lenovo Innovation World 2024.
It features a never-seen-before auto twist design, where it can move panoramically while in laptop mode. On command, it can switch itself to tablet mode where the display turns out and lays flush on top of the physical keyboard. When I say “laptop mode” it gracefully twists itself back to the usual orientation.
The device can track user movements to always keep the user-centered during meetings, presentations, and personal use. The smart lid will close automatically when it detects that it’s been left unattended.
Right now, the brand hopes to invite developers to see what other innovative features can be incorporated into this concept device.
