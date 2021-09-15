Xiaomi’s Mi fitness band now brings more

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are a few things that are a given when it comes to a fitness band from Xiaomi — a great battery life for starters, a nice colour AMOLED screen, cross-platform compatibility and lots of features. You should expect nothing less from a product that has catapulted Xiaomi to the top of the wearable space globally.
According to a recent report by Canalys, Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the top shipping wearable brand vendor in Q2 2021.IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker (March 2021) has said that the company has sold more than 7 million Mi Smart Bands in India alone so far.
The company has thrown every possible feature into this latest edition and yet it weighs a mere 13 grams — about the weight of two wedding rings. It has Bluetooth 5.0, is water-resistant up to 5ATM (swim workouts), has continuous heart rate tracking, sleep and exercise monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercises, women’s health and a lot of fitness modes.
New with this version comes the SpO2 (blood oxygen) measurement and the massive (relatively speaking) colour AMOLED display. They have kept the size of the band the same as Mi Band 5, but stretched the display to the corners — always a good thing. The 1.56-inch, 326ppi 450 nits AMOLED display is now oval, 50 per cent larger than the display on the Mi Band 5 and has watch faces that are designed to take advantage of this new shape.
Due to the size and battery life implications, it does not have a built in GPS. Instead, it relies on your connected phone’s GPS if you need detailed exercise tracking. Despite that, the band works really well and even manages to deliver 8–10 days of battery life with workouts every day.
Light users will see it touching 14 days easily. There’s no button (not even an on-screen one like before) so you control it with taps and swipes. But it’s quite intuitive.
At this price, there’s not much to complain about because it clearly offers more than some smartwatches too. It’s a great entry point into the world of wearable fitness tech and it costs ₹3,499.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...