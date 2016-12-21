Workplace c. 2017

Nishith Upadhyaya, Head, Advisory and Knowledge for SHRM India, weighs in on four organisational trends we will likely see in 2017:

In 2016, Artificial Intelligence played a big part in our lives; organisations in the transportation and IT industry were the most disrupted (think Uber and tech layoffs). These disruptions will amplify in 2017, with AI increasing its sphere of influence in business and society.

While smaller organisations and start-ups understand the importance of collaborating beyond organisational boundaries, larger Indian entities have been slow to adapt. But with technology disruptions providing new avenues to collaborate (think of WhatsApp groups), large workplaces will be forced to embrace this trend.

2016 saw a buzz around doing away with the Bell Curve. Talent told organisations it was not comfortable with a one-size-fits-all approach to evaluation. In 2017, we expect workplaces to implement performance management systems that are more customised to capture the uniqueness of work done by each employee.

2016 saw businesses struggling with infrastructural challenges, leading to operational disruptions (think Gurujam in Gurugram, enforcement of odd-even rule in Delhi, rains causing havoc in Chennai). The organisations that adapted better were the ones that had flexible policies in terms of ‘work from home’ and business continuity measures in place. We expect infrastructural issues to continue to affect the workplace, and organisations to become increasingly innovative in dealing with them in 2017.