Year-end appraisal: how to top up your skill set

Prescribing tech-driven support for the healthcare sector
Chennai-based start-up Camomile uses analytics to improve efficiency
Previous Story Welcome to the Ideating Organisation
Next Story Workplace c. 2017
Chennai-based start-up Camomile uses analytics to improve efficiency
Maserati brings in its sedan, the third vehicle in its 2018 portfolio
Shatter-proof display, flagship specs and a fun camera are the highlights of the latest from Motorola
CEOs should pay as much attention to their talent as they do to their finances
Foreign investors have been calling the shots in Indian markets for a while now. But with the surge in inflows ...
The indices are nearing key hurdles. Wait for clarity before taking a decision
While industrial growth will gain pace, CPI inflation may move up this fiscal
Fine stock-picking across market caps over the past few years has helped
A meditation on laughter, a serious business into which humans invest time and energy, but also a tricky one ...
On this day in 1889, the Eiffel Tower was officially opened. This week’s quiz is on famous monuments from ...
Muriel and I set off to see the movie Black Panther. It’s a midweek matinee show. When we get to the local ...
The new Netflix documentary on controversial godman Rajneesh and his cult shows what non-fiction can achieve ...
In a world with multiple fault lines, marketers can promote messages of integration and unity
Ritu Singh’s Stark Raving Ad is the latest book on Indian advertising, but with none of the starched formality ...
Gianni Giacomelli of Genpact on how digital transformation can be handled efficiently
Most viewers (75 per cent) can bear to watch just 10 seconds of an advertisement before starting to watch a ...
Yesterday’s coarse grains are today’s nutri-cereals. If consumers see millets as a solution to lifestyle ...
After completing his post graduation in social work, Manjunath, a native of Sittilingi, a remote village off ...
Sahaja Aaharam, the 10-year-old initiative that has farmers and consumers as stakeholders, has evolved into ...
Home healthcare services are catching on in the cities, which have the expertise and technology to turn your ...
Please Email the Editor