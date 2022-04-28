Samsung Galaxy M53 now on sale in India

The Samsung Galaxy M53 smartphone is now available for sale in India on the Amazon and Samsung online and offline channels. The 5G smartphone debuted in India last week. It is priced under ₹30,000 and has a leading 108MP camera.

Specifications

The 6.7-inch smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, with an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset sports a 5,000mAh battery, with 25W fast charging. It comes in two color variants: Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green. The triple camera set-up includes a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It packs a 13MP front camera for selfies.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone has a 128GB internal storage expandable up to 1TB, coupled with two RAM configurations: 6GB and 8GB. Users can increase the RAM capacity manually from settings, with RAM Plus technology. The 6GB variant is priced at ₹26,999, while the 8GB variant is priced at ₹28,999. The smartphone is available for purchase on e-commerce sites, and online and offline retail stores.