ஆட்கள் தேவை ! கேப் ஜெமினி 25,000 கல்லூரி மாணவர்களை தேர்ந்தெடுக்க முடிவு

Venkatesh Ganesh Mumbai | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

நுழைவு நிலை பணியாளர்களுக்கு காலாண்டு மதிப்பீடு அறிமுகம்

நல்ல காலத்தை எதிர்ப்பார்த்து வந்த ஐ டி துறை சார்ந்த மாணவர்களுக்கு ஒரு நற்செய்தி! பிரெஞ்சு பன்னாட்டு தொழில்நுட்ப நிறுவனம் கேப்ஜெமினி இந்தியா (Capgemni India) 25,000 ஊழியர்களைச் சேர்க்கவும், மற்றும் அதன் நுழைவு நிலை பணியாளர்களுக்கு காலாண்டு மதிப்பீடு முறையை (Appraisal) அறிமுகப்படுத்தவும் திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது.

அண்மையில் நடைபெற்ற நாஸ்காம் (Nasscom) நடத்திய தலைமை மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்ப மன்ற கூட்டத்தில், கேப்ஜெமினி இந்தியாவின் மனிதவள தலைமையாளர் (Chief - HR) பல்லவி தியாகி பிசினஸ்லைனுடன் பேசிய போது, “கல்லூரி வளாகம் மூலம் முதல்நிலை ஊழியர்களையும் மற்றும் பொதுவெளியிலிருந்து இடைநிலை (lateral) ஊழியர்களையும் ஆக மொத்தம் 25,000 தொழில்நுட்ப வல்லுநர்களை பணியமர்த்த நிறுவனம் முடிவெடுத்துள்ளது" என்று கூறியுள்ளார்". 

இதேப்போல் 2019-லும் கேப்ஜெமினி ஊழியர்களை பணிக்கு எடுத்திருந்தது.

 இதுவரை பிரெஞ்சு பன்னாட்டு தொழில்நுட்ப நிறுவனம் இந்தியாவில் ஒரு லட்சம் பேரை வேலைக்கு அமர்த்தியுள்ளது, இது அதன் உலகளாவிய தொழிலாளர்களில் 50 சதவீதமாகும்.

உத்வேகமான பணியமர்த்தல்

இந்தியாவில் நடுத்தர வர்க்கத்தின் வளர்ச்சியைத் தூண்டிய ஐ.டி துறை, கடந்த ஆறு ஆண்டுகளில் வேலைக்கு ஆட்களை தேர்வு செய்வதில் பல்வேறு முன்னேற்றங்களைக் கண்டுள்ளது, என்று தியாகி கூறியுள்ளார்.

வரும் 2027-ல், 15 முதல் 64 வயதுக்குட்பட்டவர்களில் இந்தியா உலகின் மிகப்பெரிய பணியாளர்களைக் கொண்டிருக்கும் என்று மதிப்பிடப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த தொழிலாளர்கள் செயற்கை நுண்ணறிவு (Artificial Intelligence) போன்ற தொழில்நுட்பங்களை பிரதானமாகக் கொண்டிருப்பதைக் காண்கின்றனர், ஆனால் கல்லூரிகள் இன்னும் இத்தகைய தொழில்நுட்பங்கள் கொண்ட ஏதும் தங்கள் பாடத்திட்டங்களில் குறிப்பிடத்தக்க மாற்றங்களைச் செய்யவில்லை. மேலும் கல்லூரிகள் அதற்கு இன்னும் தயாராகவில்லையென்று. தியாகி கூறுகிறார்.

ஐ.டி. நிறுவனங்களின் பாரம்பரிய அணுகுமுறை - அதிக வேலையாட்கள் இருந்தால் அதிக உற்பத்தி திறன் இருக்குமென்ற எண்ணத்திலிருந்து நவீன தொழில்நுட்பத்தை கொண்டு அதிக உற்பத்தி பெருக்கும் திறமை வாய்ந்த ஊழியர்களை எடுக்கலாம் என்ற எண்ணத்திற்கு பெருவாரியான நிறுவனங்கள் மாறியுள்ளன, என்று தியாகி கூறினார்.

 இருப்பினும், இந்த நிதியாண்டில் சில சிறந்த மென்பொருள் சேவை நிறுவனங்களில் பணியமர்த்துவது சாதகமாகவே உள்ளது. டிசம்பர் முடிவடைந்த காலாண்டில், இன்போசிஸ் (Infosys) உலகம் முழுவதும் 7,000 புதியவர்களைச் சேர்த்தது. டி.சி.எஸ் (TCS) இதேயளவு புதிய ஆட்களை அமர்த்தியுள்ளது

மதிப்பீட்டு முறை மாற்றங்கள்

மாறி வரும் வர்த்தகத்துக்கு ஏற்றாற்ப் போல், கேப்ஜெமினி நுழைவு நிலை ஊழியர்களுக்கான மதிப்பீட்டு முறையை மாற்றியுள்ளது. ஒவ்வொரு ஆண்டின் முடிவில் மதிப்பீடு செய்யப்படும் என்பதற்கு பதிலாக, இனி ஒவ்வொரு காலாண்டு நிறைந்தவுடன் அனைவருக்கும் மதிப்பீடு செய்யப்படுமென்று தியாகி கூறினார்.

 "எங்கள் இந்திய தொழிலாளர்களில், 70 சதவிகிதம் இளைஞர்கள். மேலும் ஒவ்வொரு காலாண்டிலும் பதவி உயர்வு அல்லது தொழில் பாதைகளில் மாற்றங்களை வழங்க நாங்கள் பார்க்கிறோம்," என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

கூடுதலாக, மதிப்பீடுகள் ப்ராஜக்டை கையாண்ட விதத்தையும் மற்றும் ஊழியரால் தான் வேலை செய்யும் வணிகர்களின் மதிப்பு எவ்வாறு கூடியுள்ளது என்று கணித்து மதிப்பீட்டு வழங்கப்படும்.

 மேலும், இந்த மதிப்பீடு உடனடி நிர்வாக மட்டத்தில் மட்டுமல்லாமல், வாடிக்கையாளர் கொடுக்கும் பின்னூட்டத்திலும் (feedback) வழங்கப்படும், என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

"ஒரு திட்டத்தில் ஒரு ஊழியர் என்ன" மதிப்பு சேர்க்க முடியும் என்பதற்கும் "அது எவ்வாறு வாடிக்கையாளருக்கு வருவாயை ஈட்டும்" என்பதற்கு குறிப்பிடத்தக்க அம்சம் (Premium) உள்ளது." இந்த மதிப்பீடு தொழிலாளர் தொகுப்பில் 70 சதவீதத்தைத் தொடும். "நடுத்தர மற்றும் உயர் நிர்வாகத்தைப் பொறுத்தவரை, மதிப்பீடுகள் முறையே இரண்டு மற்றும் வருடத்திற்கு ஒரு முறை நடக்கும்," என்று தியாகி கூறினார்.

 

(Translated by P Jaishankar)

Published on February 17, 2020
