தமிழ்

இன்று பார்க்க வேண்டிய பங்குகள் (February 17)

Tunia Anna Cherian_4795 | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

40 கம்பெனிகளில் டிவிடெண்ட் பெற இன்றே கடைசி நாள்

நாற்பது கம்பெனிகளின் பங்குகள் செவ்வாய் அன்று எக்ஸ்-டிவிடெண்ட் (ex-dividend ) ஆக மாறிவிடும். இந்த கம்பெனிகளின் ஈவுத்தொகையைப் (dividend ) பெறவேண்டுமானால், பங்குகள் வாடிக்கையாளர்களின் கணக்கில் திங்களுக்குள் வரவேண்டும். அந்த பட்டியலிலுள்ள சில முக்கிய கம்பெனிகளின் ஈவுத்தொகை பின்வருமாறு: Alkyl Amine (₹10/share), Amrutanjan (₹1.55), CESC (₹20), Container Corporation (₹0.75), DCM Shriram (₹5), Fine Organic Industries (₹4), Kajaria Ceramics (₹3), Lux Industries (₹10), MRF (₹3), Nalco (₹1.5), NMDC (₹5.29), Page Ind (₹58), Sundaram Finance (₹10), Torrent Power (₹11.60) and Visaka Ind (₹10)।  இதனால் இந்தப்பங்குகளில் சில முதலீட்டார்களின் கவனம் இருக்கும்.

ரைட்ஸ் (RITES) ரூ 680 கோடி புதிய ஒப்பந்தம்

இந்திய ரயில்வேயின் நிறுவனமான ரைட்ஸ் (RITES) ரூ 680 கோடி வேலைக்கான ஒப்பந்தம் பெறவுள்ளது. ரைட்ஸ் நிறுவனம் லோகோமோட்டிவ்ஸ் (என்ஜின்கள்), கோச்சஸ் (Coaches  - பெட்டிகள்) மற்றும் டீசல் எலக்ட்ரிக் மல்டிபிள் யூனிட்ஸ் (Diesel Electric Multiple Units ) ஆகியவற்றை தயாரித்து அனுப்ப ஒரு வெளிநாட்டிடமிருந்து ஒப்பந்தம் பெறவுள்ளது. ஆனால், எந்த நாடு என்ற விவரத்தை, இந்த நிறுவனம் தெரிவிக்கவில்லை.  இந்த வேலைக்கான இறுதி அதிகாரபூர்வமான ஒப்பந்தம் வெகுவிரைவில் கையெழுத்தாகும் என்று ரைட்ஸ் (RITES), பங்குசந்தைகளுக்கு ஒரு அறிக்கை சமர்ப்பித்துள்ளது.v இந்திய ரயில்வேஸின் தயாரிப்புக் கூடத்தில் லோகோமோட்டிவ்ஸ் (என்ஜின்கள்), கோச்சஸ் (Coaches  - பெட்டிகள்) மற்றும் டீசல் எலக்ட்ரிக் மல்டிபிள் யூனிட்ஸ் ஆகியவற்றை ரைட்ஸ் நிறுவனம் தயாரிக்கும். இந்திய ரயில்வேஸின் ஏற்றுமதி ஒப்பந்தங்களை  செய்ய ரைட்ஸ் (RITES) தேர்ந்தேடுக்கப்பட்ட (nominated) நிறுவனமாகும். இன்று இதன் பங்குகள் உயர வாய்ப்புள்ளது.

காயத்ரி ப்ரொஜெக்ட்ஸ் பணம் கட்ட தவறியது

காயத்ரி ப்ரொஜெக்ட்ஸ் (Gayatri  Projects) அசல் மற்றும் வட்டியை ஸ்ரெய் எகுயுப்மென்ட் பைனான்ஸக்கு (SREI Equipment Finance ) கட்ட தவறியுள்ளது.  ஜனவரி 15-க்குள், ரூ 1.37 கோடி அசலையும், ரூ 0.35 கோடி வட்டியையும் ஸ்ரெய் எகுயுப்மென்ட் பைனான்ஸக்கு (SREI Equipment Finance) கட்டவேண்டும். காயத்ரி ப்ரொஜெக்ட்ஸ், இந்த நிறுவனத்திடமிருந்து மொத்தம் ரூ 54.23 கோடி கடன் பெற்றிருந்தது. அதில், தற்போது ரூ 36.81 கோடிகள் நிலுவையில் உள்ளன. வங்கிகள் மற்றும் நிதி நிறுவனகளிடமிருந்து பெற்றுள்ள தற்போதைய மொத்த கடன்சுமை ரூ 1,893.60  கோடிகளென, பங்குச்சந்தைக்கு அனுப்பியுள்ள கடிதத்தில் கூறியுள்ளது. இதனால் காயத்ரி ப்ரொஜெக்ட்ஸ் (Gayatri  Projects) பங்குகள் கீழே விழ வாய்ப்புள்ளது.

