ஐ ஆர் எஃப் சி நிதித்திரட்ட பங்குசந்தை வாரியத்தை அணுகல்

KS Badri Narayanan சென்னை | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

ஐ ஆர் எஃப் சி என்று அழைக்கப்படும் இந்தியன் ரெயில்வேஸ் பைனான்ஸ் கார்ப்பரேஷன் பொதுமக்களிடமிருந்து நிதித்திரட்ட பங்கு சந்தயை அணுகியுள்ளது. அதற்காக, இந்திய பங்குச்சந்தை மற்றும் பரிவர்த்தனை வாரியத்திடம்
‌‌(செக்யுரிடீஸ் அண்ட் எக்ஸ்சேஞ்ச் போர்டு ஆஃப் இந்தியா - SEBI)  தனது முதல் குறிப்புப் படிவங்களை (draft  prospectus) சமர்ப்பித்துள்ளது.
அந்த படிவத்தின்படி, ஐ ஆர் எஃப் சி 140.7 கோடி பங்குகளை விற்று நிதி திரட்ட உள்ளது. இவற்றில் 93.8 கோடிப் பங்குகள் புதிய விற்பனை மூலமாகவும், 46.9 கோடி‌ பங்குகள் ஆஃபர் ஃபார் சேல் (OFS) முறையிலும் வெளியிட திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது.
பங்குகள் ரூ 10 முகமதிப்புடன் (Face Value) வர உள்ளது.
இதன் மூலம் பெறும் பணத்தில், பங்கு மூலதனத்தை (equity capital base) மேலும் சிறப்பிக்கவும் வருங்கால நிதித் தேவைகளுக்கும் பயன்படுத்தப் போவதாக ஐ ஆர் எஃப் சி அறிவித்துள்ளது.
இந்த நிறுவனம், இந்தியன் ரெயில்வேஸின்  ( Indian Railways) தேவைகளுக்காக வெளிச் சந்தையிலிருந்து நிதி திரட்டித் தரும் நிறுவனமாகும்.

