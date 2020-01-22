தமிழ்

ஓய்வூதியம் பெறுவோர் ஆயுள் சான்றிதழ் சமர்ப்பிக்கும் முறையை அரசாங்கம் எளிதாக்குகிறது

எஸ்எம்எஸ் விழிப்பூட்டல்களை அனுப்பவும், வீடுதேடி சேவையை வழங்கவும் வங்கிகளுக்கு அறிவுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது

ஒவ்வொரு ஆண்டும் நவம்பர் 30 க்குள் ஓய்வூதியம் பெறுவோர் தங்கள் வாழ்வு சான்றிதழை சமர்ப்பிக்க முடியாத காரணத்தால் ஓய்வூதியம் நிறுத்தப்படுவதைத் தவிர்க், ஓய்வூதியதாரர்கள் நலத்துறை, ஓய்வூதியதாரர்களுக்கு நினைவூட்டல்களை எஸ்.எம்.

எஸ் அல்லது மின்னஞ்சல் மூலமாக குறிப்பிட்ட தேதிக்கு முன்னர் நான்கு முறை அனுப்புமாறு வங்கிகளை கேட்டுக் கொண்டுள்ளது. வீடுதேடி வரும் சேவையைப் பெற விருப்பமா எனவும் அவர்களிடம் கேட்குமாறு அறிவுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.

பல்வேறு காரணங்களால் அதிக எண்ணிக்கையிலான ஓய்வூதியதாரர்கள் தங்கள் வாழ்வு சான்றிதழ்களை நிர்ணயிக்கப்பட்ட தேதிக்குள் சமர்ப்பிக்க இயலாமல் போவது, ஓய்வூதிய அதிகாரிகள் அல்லது வங்கிகள் இவர்களின் மாத ஓய்வூதியத்தை நிறுத்த வழிவகுக்கிறது.  இதைத் தொடர்ந்து, அவர்கள் ஓய்வூதியத்தை மீண்டும் தொடங்குவதில் சிரமங்களை எதிர்கொள்ள வேண்டியுள்ளது. இதை தடுக்கும் பொருட்டு ஓய்வூதியதாரர் நலத்துறை இந்த சுற்றறிக்கையை அனுப்பியுள்ளது.

வாழ்வு சான்றிதழ்கள் சமர்ப்பிக்கப்படாத வழக்குகளை குறைப்பதற்கும், ஓய்வூதியம் தடையின்றி வழங்கப்படுவதை உறுதி செய்வதற்கும், ஓய்வூதியத்துறை சுற்றறிக்கையில், வங்கிகளை அக்டோபர் 24, நவம்பர் 1, 15 மற்றும் 25 ஆகிய தேதிகளில் ஓய்வூதியதாரர்களுக்கு எஸ்எம்எஸ் அல்லது மின்னஞ்சல்களை அனுப்புமாறு கேட்டுக் கொண்டுள்ளது.

2019 மார்ச் இறுதி நிலவரப்படி, சிவில், பாதுகாப்பு, தொலைத் தொடர்பு, ரயில்வே மற்றும் தபால்துறை ஓய்வூதியம் பெறுவோர் உட்பட மத்திய அரசு ஓய்வூதியதாரர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 65,32,465 ஆக இருந்தது.

ஓய்வூதியம் வழங்கும் அனைத்து வங்கிகளும் ஒவ்வொரு ஆண்டும் டிசம்பர் 1 ஆம் தேதி வரை விதிவிலக்கு பட்டியலை உருவாக்க வேண்டும், நவம்பர் 30 க்குள் தங்கள் வாழ்வு சான்றிதழை சமர்ப்பிக்கத் தவறும் ஓய்வூதியதாரர்களுக்கு,  எஸ்எம்எஸ் அல்லது மின்னஞ்சல் அனுப்பி நினைவூட்டுமாறு ஓய்வூதியத்துறை அறிவுறுத்தியுள்ளது.

மே 2015 இந்திய ரிசர்வ் வங்கியின் சுற்றறிக்கைக்கு ஏற்ப அனைத்து வங்கிகளும் ஓய்வூதியதாரர்களை டிஜிட்டல் வழிமுறைகள் மூலம் ஆயுள் சான்றிதழ் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஊக்குவிக்க வேண்டும் என்றும் இந்த சுற்றறிக்கையின் மூலம் வலியுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.

