கொரோணாவால் ஏலக்காய் நறுமணத்தை இழக்கும் அபாயம்

Grounded by a virus, aviation gets back its wings thanks to technology
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
கோவிட்-19 பெருந்தொற்று, விலைகுறைவு மற்றும் நுகர்வோர்சந்தைகளில் தேவைகுறைவு ஆகிய காரணங்களால் ஏலக்காய் அதன் நறுமணத்தை இழந்து வருவதாகத் தெரிகிறது.
ஏலக்காயின் முக்கியசந்தையாக டெல்லி கருதப்படுகிறது. இங்கிருந்து, பஞ்சாப், உத்திரபிரதேசம் மற்றும் ஹரியானாஆகிய மாநிலங்களுக்கு விநியோகம் செய்யப்படுகிறது.
கொரோணா பெருந்தொற்று ஏலக்காய் விற்பனையை மோசமாக பாதித்துள்ளது. மிகப்பெரிய நுகர்வுமையமான குஜராத் மற்றும் மும்பையில் உள்ள வாஷி ஆகிய இடங்களும் இந்த கொடியவைரசால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. இதனால், சந்தைகளில் தேவையையும், நுகர்வோரின் வாங்கும் திறனையும் பாதித்துள்ளது என்று வர்த்தகர்கள் கவலை தெரிவித்தனர்.
மார்ச் மாதத்தில் ஊரடங்கிற்க்கு முன்பு ஒரு கிலோ ரூபாய் 3,300 என்ற அளவில் இருந்த ஏலக்காயின் சராசரி விலை தற்போது ஒருகிலோவுக்கு ரூபாய் 1,150 ஆககுறைந்துள்ளது. இந்த விலை குறைவு சந்தையில் பீதியை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. இதனால் பழைய ஏலக்காய்கள் வர்த்தகத்திற்காக கொண்டு வரப்படுகிறது எனவும் இவை அனைத்தும்- அநேகமாக ஆறுமாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு அறுவடை செய்யப்பட்டவையாக இருக்கலாம் எனவும் அதன் வெளிர்மஞ்சள் நிறதோற்றம்- பழைய இருப்பின் தோற்றத்தைவெளிப்படுத்துவதாகவும் வர்த்தகர்கள் தெரிவித்தனர்.
ஆண்டின் முதல் பாதி ஏற்கன வேமுடிந்துவிட்டதாகவும் ஏலக்காய்க்கான தேவைகுறைந்துள்ளதாகவும் தொழில் துறை வட்டாரங்கள் சுட்டிக்காட்டுகின்றன. இருப்பினும், திருமண சீசன் மற்றும் தீபாவளி பண்டிகைகாலம் துவங்கும் போது ஆண்டின் இரண்டாவது பாதியில் தேவை அதிகரிக்கும் என்று விவசாயிகள் ஆவலுடன் எதிர்பார்க்கிறார்கள். இருப்பினும், கொரோணாவின் தாக்கம் மோசமான இருப்பதும் கவலையை கூட்டுகிறது.
முடங்கிய ஏற்றுமதி தேவை
தடைநீக்கப்பட்ட பின்னர் மேமாதத்தில் சவூதி அரேபியாவிற்கான ஏற்றுமதி மீண்டும்தொடங்கப்பட்டாலும், ரம்ஜானுக்குப் பிறகு தேவை குறைந்துள்ளது.
வளைகுடா சந்தைகளின் நிலைமை மற்றும் ஏலக்காயின் தேவைக்கு புத்துயிர் அளிப்பது கொரொணா தொற்றுகட்டுக்குள் வருவதை பொறுத்தது என்று ஏ.வி.டி யின் மூத்த துணைத் தலைவர்
விஉன்னி கிருஷ்ணன் தெரிவித்தார்.
இந்த ஆண்டு, விளைச்சல் நன்றாக இருக்கும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கப் படுகிறது, போதுமான கோடை மழை மற்றும் ஏலக்காய் வளரும் பிராந்தியங்களில்நல்ல தட்பவெப்பநிலை ஆகியவை கைகொடுக்கும் என அவர் மேலும் கூறினார்.
கேரள ஏலக்காய் விவசாயிகள் சங்கத்தின் செயலாளர் சிசதா சிவசுப்பிரமணியம் கூறுகையில், தமிழ்நாட்டின் தேனியில் இருந்து சிறுமற்றும்நடுத்தர விவசாயிகளுக்கு இடுக்கியில் உள்ள தோட்டங்களுக்கு செல்ல பயணதடைவிதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது என்பது கவலைக்குரியதுஎனறார்.
இடுக்கியில் சுமார் 25,000 ஹெக்டேர் தோட்டங்கள் தேனியில் உள்ள விவசாயிகளுக்கு சொந்தமானவை, அவர்கள் வண்டன் மேடுக்கு விவசாயத்திற்காக தினமும் பயணம் செய்கிறார்கள்.
கோவிட்-19 தொற்றுஅதிகரித்ததின் விளைவாக தமிழ்நாட்டிலிருந்து கேரளாவுக்குசெல்லஅனுமதிமறுக்கப்பட்டிருப்பதால் கடந்த மூன்று மாதங்களாக ஏலக்காய் தோட்டங்கள் பராமரிப்பற்ற நிலையில் உள்ளது. முறையான நீர்ப்பாசனம் மற்றும் பூச்சிக்கொல்லி தெளித்தல் இல்லாத நிலையில் பெரும்பாலான ஏலக்காய் தோட்டங்கள் தற்போது மோசமான நிலையில் உள்ளன. இதேநிலை நீடித்தால் இத்தாவரங்களைஅகற்றி மீண்டும் புதிதாக நடவு செய்வதற்கு வழி வகுக்கும், இது கூடுதல் சுமையாக இருக்கும், ஏலக்காய் விளைச்சலின் வீழ்ச்சி பொருளாதார சங்கிலியை பாதிக்கும் என்றும் அவர் கூறினார்.
மேலும், ஏலக்காய் விவ்சாயிகளுடன் ஒத்துழைத்து வழக்கமான முறையில் தமிழக விவசாயிகள் பயணிக்க முறையான அனுமதி வழங்க இடுக்கி மாவட்ட நிர்வாகத்திற்கு உத்தரவிடு மாறு கேரள முதலமைச்சரை அவர் கேட்டுக்கொண்டார்.
Translated by Srikrishnan PC
keywords: Cardamom, Mumbai, Covid-19, Pandemic, கொரோணா, தொற்று, ஏலக்காய், விவசாயம், கேரளா, தமிழ்நாடு, டெல்லி
From: Srikrishnan P C <srikrishnan.pc@thehindu.co.in>
Sent: Monday, June 22, 2020 18:41
To: Allan F A Lasrado <allan.l@thehindu.co.in>; Indira Balaji <indira.balaji@thehindu.co.in>
Subject: Cardamom- Tamil Version - Final
கொரோணாவால்ஏலக்காய்நறுமணத்தைஇழக்கும்அபாயம்
Strap: சந்தைகளில்விலைவீழ்ச்சிமற்றும்தேவைகுறைவால்விவசாயிகள்கவலை
Sajeev Kumar
Kochi, June 22
கோவிட்-19 பெருந்தொற்று, விலைகுறைவுமற்றும்நுகர்வோர்சந்தைகளில்தேவைகுறைவுஆகியகாரணங்களால்ஏலக்காய்அதன்நறுமணத்தைஇழந்துவருவதாகத்தெரிகிறது.
ஏலக்காயின்முக்கியசந்தையாகடெல்லிகருதப்படுகிறது. இங்கிருந்து, பஞ்சாப், உத்திரபிரதேசம்மற்றும்ஹரியானாஆகியமாநிலங்களுக்குவிநியோகிம்செய்யப்படுகிறது.
கொரோணாபெருந்தொற்றுஏலக்காய்விற்பனையைமோசமாகபாதித்துள்ளது. மிகப்பெரியநுகர்வுமையமானகுஜராத்மற்றும்மும்பையில்உள்ளவாஷிஆகியஇடங்களும்இந்தகொடியவைரசால்பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. இதனால், சந்தைகளில்தேவையையும், நுகர்வோரின்வாங்கும்திறனையும்பாதித்துள்ளதுஎன்றுவர்த்தகர்கள்கவலைதெரிவித்தனர்.
மார்ச்மாதத்தில்ஊரடங்கிற்க்குமுன்புஒருகிலோரூபாய்3,300 என்றஅளவில்இருந்தஏலக்காயின்சராசரிவிலைதற்போதுஒருகிலோவுக்கு ரூபாய்1,150 ஆககுறைந்துள்ளது. இந்தவிலைகுறைவுசந்தையில்பீதியைஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. இதனால்பழையஏலக்காய்கள்வர்த்தகத்திற்காககொண்டுவரப்படுகிறதுஎனவும்இவைஅனைத்தும்- அநேகமாகஆறுமாதங்களுக்குமுன்புஅறுவடைசெய்யப்பட்டவையாகஇருக்கலாம்எனவும் அதன்வெளிர்மஞ்சள்நிறதோற்றம்- பழையஇருப்பின்தோற்றத்தைவெளிப்படுத்துவதாகவும்வர்த்தகர்கள்தெரிவித்தனர்.
ஆண்டின்முதல்பாதிஏற்கனவேமுடிந்துவிட்டதாகவும்ஏலக்காய்க்கானதேவைகுறைந்துள்ளதாகவும்தொழில்துறைவட்டாரங்கள்சுட்டிக்காட்டுகின்றன. இருப்பினும், திருமணசீசன்மற்றும்தீபாவளிபண்டிகைகாலம்துவங்கும்போதுஆண்டின்இரண்டாவதுபாதியில்தேவைஅதிகரிக்கும்என்றுவிவசாயிகள்ஆவலுடன்எதிர்பார்க்கிறார்கள். இருப்பினும், கொரோணாவின்தாக்கம்மோசமானஇருப்பதும்கவலையைகூட்டுகிறது.
முடங்கியஏற்றுமதிதேவை
தடைநீக்கப்பட்டபின்னர்மேமாதத்தில்சவூதிஅரேபியாவிற்கானஏற்றுமதிமீண்டும்தொடங்கப்பட்டாலும், ரம்ஜானுக்குப்பிறகுதேவைகுறைந்துள்ளது.
வளைகுடாசந்தைகளின்நிலைமைமற்றும்ஏலக்காயின்தேவைக்குபுத்துயிர்அளிப்பதுகொரொணாதொற்றுகட்டுக்குள்வருவதைபொறுத்ததுஎன்றுஏ.வி.டியின்மூத்ததுணைத்தலைவர்
விஉன்னிகிருஷ்ணன்தெரிவித்தார்.
இந்தஆண்டு, விளைச்சல்நன்றாகஇருக்கும்என்றுஎதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது, போதுமானகோடைமழைமற்றும்ஏலக்காய்வளரும்பிராந்தியங்களில்நல்லதட்பவெப்பநிலைஆகியவைகைகொடுக்கும்எனஅவர்மேலும்கூறினார்.
கேரளஏலக்காய்விவசாயிகள்சங்கத்தின்செயலாளர்சிசதாசிவசுப்பிரமணியம்கூறுகையில், தமிழ்நாட்டின்தேனியில்இருந்துசிறுமற்றும்நடுத்தரவிவசாயிகளுக்குஇடுக்கியில்உள்ளதோட்டங்களுக்குசெல்லபயணதடைவிதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதுஎன்பதுகவலைக்குரியதுஎனறார்.
இடுக்கியில்சுமார்25,000 ஹெக்டேர்தோட்டங்கள்தேனியில்உள்ளவிவசாயிகளுக்குசொந்தமானவை, அவர்கள்வண்டன்மேடுக்குவிவசாயத்திற்காகதினமும்பயணம்செய்கிறார்கள்.
கோவிட்-19 தொற்றுஅதிகரித்ததின்விளைவாகதமிழ்நாட்டிலிருந்துகேரளாவுக்குசெல்லஅனுமதிமறுக்கப்பட்டிருப்பதால்கடந்தமூன்றுமாதங்களாகஏலக்காய்தோட்டங்கள்பராமரிப்பற்றநிலையில்உள்ளது. முறையானநீர்ப்பாசனம்மற்றும்பூச்சிக்கொல்லிதெளித்தல்இல்லாதநிலையில்பெரும்பாலானஏலக்காய்தோட்டங்கள்தற்போதுமோசமானநிலையில்உள்ளன. இதேநிலைநீடித்தால்இத்தாவரங்களைஅகற்றிமீண்டும்புதிதாகநடவுசெய்வதற்குவழிவகுக்கும், இதுகூடுதல்சுமையாகஇருக்கும், ஏலக்காய்விளைச்சலின்வீழ்ச்சிபொருளாதாரசங்கிலியைபாதிக்கும்என்றும்அவர்கூறினார்.
மேலும், ஏலக்காய்விவ்சாயிகளுடன்ஒத்துழைத்துவழக்கமானமுறையில்தமிழகவிவசாயிகள்பயணிக்கமுறையானஅனுமதிவழங்கஇடுக்கிமாவட்டநிர்வாகத்திற்குஉத்தரவிடுமாறுகேரளமுதலமைச்சரைஅவர்கேட்டுக்கொண்டார்.
Translated by Srikrishnan PC
keywords: Cardamom, Mumbai, Covid-19, Pandemic, கொரோணா, தொற்று, ஏலக்காய், விவசாயம், கேரளா, தமிழ்நாடு, டெல்லி
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/agri-business/cardamom-losing-aroma-as-covid-19-price-drop-sap-demand-in-upcountry-markets/article31887658.ece
Cardamom losing aroma as Covid-19, price drop sap demand in upcountry markets - The Hindu BusinessLine
Cardamom seems to be losing its aroma in these Covid-19 times, and dwindling prices have led to subdued demand across India’s major consuming markets.Delhi is considered the main market for ...
www.thehindubusinessline.com
Thanks and Regards
Srikrishnan PC
Senior Sub Editor | BusinessLine |
Kasturi Buildings, 859-860 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, India
D: +91-44-28576110 | M: +91-9840074771 | Twitter: @sreekriss0412
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...