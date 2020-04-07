தமிழ்

கோரோனா வைரஸ் ‌ எதிரொலி: தோட்டத் துறை ஊதியம் வழங்க முடியாமல் தவிப்பு

Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

தேயிலை தொழில் முடங்கியது

21 நாள் லாக் டவுன், தோட்டத் துறையை ஒரு நெருக்கடியான‌ சூழ்நிலைக்குத் தள்ளியுள்ளது. எந்தவொரு வருவாயும் இல்லாத நிலையில், ஊதியம் கொடுக்க முடியாத நிலையில் உள்ளதாக நிர்வாகிகள் கூறுகின்றனர், மேலும் இந்த நெருக்கடியிலிருந்து மீண்டு வருவதற்கு, அரசாங்கத்தின் ஆதரவை எதிர்பார்க்கின்றனர்.

பல தேயிலைத் தோட்டங்களில் பறிக்கும் பணி நின்று விட்டது, 75-90 நாட்களுக்குப் பிறகுதான் நடவடிக்கைகள் மீண்டும் தொடங்கும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது. தோட்டங்களை மறுபடியும் உற்பத்தியைச் செயல்பாட்டு நிலைக்குக் கொண்டுவருவதற்குக் கணிசமான நேரமும், உழைப்பும் தேவைப்படும், அதுவரை பணப்புழக்கங்கள் இருக்காது, என்று தொழில் பிரதிநிதிகள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

"தொழிலாளர்கள் மற்றும் ஊழியர்களுக்கான ஊதியங்கள் இப்போது கொடுக்க வேண்டும்" என்று குன்னூரின் மூத்த தேயிலைத் தோட்டக்காரர் N லட்சுமணன் கூறியுள்ளார். "பணப்புழக்கம் குறைந்து விட்ட இந்த நேரத்தில், அரசாங்கம், மார்ச் மற்றும் ஏப்ரல் மாதங்களுக்கான ஊதியங்களைக் கொடுப்பதற்கு, வட்டி இல்லாத கடனை வழங்குவதற்கு பரிசிலினை செய்தால், அதை நாங்கள் வரவேற்போம்," என்று அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.

நிதி நெருக்கடி

மேலும், லக்ஷ்மணன் கூறுகையில், கடனை அடைப்பதற்கு 24 மாத கால தவணையும், முதல் ஆறு மாதங்களுக்கு, கடனை அடைப்பதிற்கு விலக்கு அளிக்க வேண்டும்.

நாங்கள் 2015 முதல் அனைத்து தோட்டப் பயிர்களிலும் கடுமையான நிதி நெருக்கடியை

சந்தித்து வருகிறோம். இந்த நெருக்கடியான நேரத்தில், ஊதியத்தை உயர்த்த வேண்டும் என்ற கோரிக்கையும் வந்தது. நாங்கள் கணிசமாக ஊதியத்தை உயர்த்தலாம் என்று பரிசீலனை செய்து ஜனவரி 1, 2020, முதல் செயல்படுத்தியுள்ளோம் ” என்று ஒரு தோட்டத் தொழில் வட்டாரங்கள் தெரிவிக்கிறது.

தேநீர், ரப்பர், காபி போன்ற பொருட்களின் விலை கடந்த நான்கு மாதங்களில் கடும் வீழ்ச்சி அடைந்துள்ளது. இந்த சூழ்நிலையில், தோட்டங்கள் நியாயமான தேவைகளைக் கூட பூர்த்தி செய்வது கடினமாக உள்ளது.

பொருட்களைப் பணமாக்க முடியாத காரணத்தால், அனைத்து தோட்டங்களும் தற்போது கடுமையான பணப்புழக்க நெருக்கடியைச் சந்தித்து வருகின்றன.

ஆதரவுக்கு ஏக்கம்

மேலும் நிதி நிறுவனங்கள் எந்தவொரு ஆதரவையும் இந்த நேரத்தில் வழங்கவில்லை என்று வட்டாரங்கள் தெரிவிக்கின்றன.

"தொழிலாளர்கள் கடினமான காலங்களில் உள்ளார்கள் என்பதை ஏற்றுக் கொள்ளும் அதே வேளையில், லாக் டவுன் காலத்தில் தோட்டங்கள் பணம் கொடுக்கும் நிலையில் இல்லை," என்று ஒரு தகவல் சொல்கிறது.

அனைத்து தரப்பினருடனும் இந்த பிரச்சினையை விவாதித்து ஒரு செயல் திட்டத்தை உருவாக்க நிர்வாகிகள் தயாராக உள்ளனர். ஆனால், இதற்கு அரசு மற்றும் தொழிற்சங்கங்களின் ஆதரவு தேவை என்று அவர்கள் தெரிவித்தனர்.

சட்டம் என்ன சொல்கிறது

தொழிலாளர்கள் அவர்கள் பணிபுரியும் காலத்திற்கு மட்டுமே ஊதியம் வழங்க முதலாளிகள் பொறுப்பாவார்கள் என்று சட்ட வட்டாரங்கள் தெரிவித்தன. தொழில்துறை தகராறு சட்டத்தின் கீழ் தற்போதைய லாக் டவுன் பணிநீக்கமாகக் கருதமுடியாது . பேரழிவு மேலாண்மைச் சட்டம், 2005ன் கீழ் பிறப்பிக்கப்பட்ட உத்தரவுகளும், வழிகாட்டுதல்களும், லாக் டவுன் காலத்தில் தோட்டங்கள் ஊதியம் வழங்க வேண்டிய விதிமுறைகள் இல்லை என்று அவர்கள் சுட்டிக்காட்டுகின்றனர்.

