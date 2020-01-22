தமிழ்

நமது நிருபர் | எச்டிஎப்சி அஸெட் மேனேஜ்மென்ட் நிகர லாபம் 45% உயர்வு

KS Badri Narayanan சென்னை | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

எச் டி எப் சி அஸெட் மேனேஜ்மென்ட் கம்பெனி (HDFC AMC ) கடந்த காலாண்டில் தனது நிகர லாபத்தை 45 சதவீதம் கூட்டியுள்ளது. அதனுடைய நிகர லாபம் கடந்த டிசம்பர் காலாண்டு முடிவில் ரூ 352 கோடியை எட்டியுள்ளது.  முந்தைய ஆண்டு இதே காலக்கட்டத்தில், HDFC AMCயின் நிகர லாபம் ரூ 243 கோடியாக இருந்த்து.

மொத்த வருவாய் ரூ 592 கோடியாகும்  (ரூ 532.7 கோடி). இது முந்தைய ஆண்டின் காலாண்டைவிட 11 சதவீதம் அதிகமாகும்.

டிசம்பர் மாத முடிவில், HDFC AMC சுமார் ரூ 3.69 லட்ச கோடிகள் மதிப்பிலான வாடிக்கையாளர்களின் சொத்துக்களை நிர்வாகம் செய்வதாக அறிவித்துள்ளது .

Published on January 22, 2020
