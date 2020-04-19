தமிழ்

ரிசர்வ் வங்கி பணப்புழக்கம் அதிகரிக்க நடவடிக்கை

ரிவர்ஸ் ரெப்போ 4 சதவீதத்திலிருந்து 3.75 சதவீதமாகக் குறைப்பு; வங்கி சாரா நிதி நிறுவனங்களுக்கு, ரியல் எஸ்டேட் துறைக்கு சலுகை; வங்கிகள் உதவிக்கரம் நீட்டுமா?

கோவிட்-19 தாக்கத்தால் முடங்கியுள்ள இந்திய பொருளாதாரத்தை மீண்டும் பழைய நிலைமைக்கு சீர்செய்ய ரிசர்வ் வங்கி பல முடிவுகளை, முக்கியமாக பணப்புழக்கம் பெருக்க, வெள்ளியன்று அறிவித்துள்ளது. நீண்டகால ரெப்போ வட்டி விகிதத்தை 0.25% குறைத்ததன் மூலம் ₹50,000 கோடியளவு பணப்புழக்கம் அதிகரிக்க வாய்ப்பு ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது. குறிப்பாகச் சிறு மற்றும் நடுத்தர வங்கி சாரா நிதி நிறுவனங்களுக்கு (என்.பி.எஃப்.சி) மற்றும் மைக்ரோ நிதி நிறுவனங்கள் இதனால் பலனடையும்.

ரிவர்ஸ் ரெப்போ என்பது வங்கிகளிடமிருந்து ரிசர்வ் வங்கி பெறும் பணத்திற்கான வட்டி. அவ்விகிதத்தை 4 சதவீதத்திலிருந்து 3.75 சதவீதமாகக் குறைத்துள்ளது. இதனால் மத்திய வங்கியில் நிதியை சேமிக்காமல், வங்கிகள் அதிக கடன் கொடுக்க வழிவகுக்கும்.

கோவிட் -19 ஐ சமாளிப்பதற்கான நடவடிக்கைகள்

இந்த நடவடிக்கைகள் நிதிச் சந்தைகளில் கோவிட்-19 தொற்றுநோயின் தாக்கத்தைத் தணிப்பதற்கான நோக்கமே என்று ரிசர்வ் வங்கியின் ஆளுநர் சக்திகாந்த தாஸ் கூறியுள்ளார்.

மேலும், மத்திய வங்கி கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்று மற்றும் அதனால் பொருளாதாரத்தில் ஏற்படும் பாதிப்புகளை தீவிரமாகக் கவனித்து வருவதுடன், விழிப்புடன் இருப்பதாகவும் கூறினார்.

இந்திய நிதி நிறுவனங்களுக்கு ₹50,000 கோடி - அதாவது நபார்டுக்கு (NABARD) ₹25,000 கோடி, சிட்பிக்கு (SIDBI) ₹15,000 கோடி மற்றும் என்.எச்.பி.க்கு (NHB) ₹10,000 கோடிகளை ரிசர்வ் வங்கி ஒதுக்கியுள்ளது.

வேஸ் அண்ட் மீன்ஸ் (Ways and Means) கீழ் மாநிலங்களுக்கான அட்வான்ஸ் வரம்பை 60 சதவீதமாக உயர்த்தியதன் மூலம், மாநிலங்கள் கடன் வாங்குவதற்காகச் சுலப வழிகளை ஏற்படுத்துவது மட்டுமில்லாமல், இந்த நிதி ஆண்டின் ஆரம்பக் காலத்தில் வாங்கிய கடன்களை மொத்தமாகச் சேராமல் தடுக்கவும் உதவும்.

அதிக நிவாரணம்

கடன்களுக்கான தவணையை மூன்று மாத கால அவகாசத்தை (மார்ச் 1, 2020 முதல் மே 31, 2020 வரை) வழங்கியுள்ளது. வங்கிகள் வாராக்கடனுக்கான கணக்கை எடுக்கும் பொழுது இந்த 90 நாட்கள் காலதாமதத்தை கணக்கில் எடுத்துக் கொள்ளக்கூடாது, என்றும் கூறியுள்ளது. வங்கிகளின் சொத்துக்களை வகைப்படுத்தும் பொழுது, நின்றுபோன இந்த காலகட்டத்திற்கு, வங்கிகள் கடன்களில் 10 சதவிகிதம் ஒதுக்கீடு செய்ய வேண்டும், மேலும் கடன்களில் எந்த பாதிப்பு இல்லாவிட்டால் அதைத் நிலுவை கணக்காக திருப்பிக்கொள்ளலாம், என்று ஆர்பிஐ கூறியுள்ளது.

இந்த இக்கட்டான காலங்களில் மூலதனத்தைப் பாதுகாக்க வேண்டியதன் காரணத்தினால் ஆளுநர், 2020 செப்டம்பர் இறுதி வரை பட்டியலிடப்பட்ட வணிக வங்கிகள், மற்றும் கூட்டுறவு வங்கிகள் ஈவுத்தொகையை (dividend) அறிவிக்ககூடாது என தடை விதித்துள்ளது.

NBFCகள் வணிக ரீதியான ரியல் எஸ்டேட் துறைக்கு கடன் கொடுப்பதற்கு உதவியாக, வங்கிகளுக்கும் ஆணை பிறப்பித்துள்ளது.

மேலும், ரிசர்வ் வங்கி தேவைப்படும் பொழுதெல்லாம் விரைந்து செயல்படும் என்று உறுதியளித்த ஆளுநர், சில்லறை பணவீக்கம் நடப்பு நிதியாண்டு 2021ன் இரண்டாம் பாதியில் சுமார் 4 சதவீதமாகக் குறையுமென்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது, என்றும் அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.

Translated by P Ravindran

