வார இறுதி முதல் தமிழ்நாட்டில் மழை பெய்யக்கூடும்

Vinson Kurian | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

கேரளாவிற்கு தீவிர வெப்ப எச்சரிக்கை எதுவும் வெளியிடப்படவில்லை

பிப்ரவரி 22 முதல் 24 வரை தமிழகத்தில் ஆங்காங்கே மழை பெய்யக்கூடும் என இந்திய வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம் (ஐஎம்டி) கூறியுள்ளது.

பிப்ரவரி 24 வரை தெற்கு, மத்திய மற்றும் உள் தமிழகம் மற்றும் கேரளா (மலைப்பகுதிகள்) எல்லையில் மழை பெய்ய வாய்ப்புள்ளது என்று அமெரிக்க சுற்றுச்சூழல் கணிப்புக்கான தேசிய மையமும் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.

வெப்பத்திலிருந்து தற்காலிக விடுதலை?

மார்ச் 12 வரை கேரளா, தீபகற்ப இந்தியா மற்றும் மத்திய இந்தியாவின் பகுதிகளில் வெப்பநிலை அதிகரிக்க வாய்ப்பில்லை என ஐஎம்டியின் கண்ணோட்டம் தெரிவித்தது.

இதற்கு விதிவிலக்காக மேற்கு கடற்கரையின் எஞ்சிய பகுதிகள் (கடலோர கர்நாடகாவிலிருந்து கொங்கன் மற்றும் கோவா வரை); கடலோர மற்றும் உள் தமிழக பகுதிகள்; வடமேற்கு, வடக்கு மற்றும் கிழக்கு இந்தியாவில் இந்த காலகட்டத்தில் வெப்பநிலை அதிகமாக பதிவாகும்.

அரபிக்கடலின் மேல் ஒரு உயர் அழுத்த பகுதி (வறண்ட காற்றின் தாக்கம்) மேற்கு கடற்கரையின் மற்ற பகுதிகளை வெப்பமாக வைக்கும்.

இதற்கிடையில், மேற்கத்திய இடையூறுகள் வடமேற்கு இந்தியாவுக்கு மீண்டும் வருகை புரிகின்றன, இவை நாள் வெப்பநிலையை சீராக வைத்திருக்க உதவும்.

முதல் இடையூறு நாளை (செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை), மற்றொன்று வியாழக்கிழமையும்வீசுமென எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது. இவற்றிலிருந்து வீசும் மேலைக்காற்று தெற்கில் நுழைந்து கிழக்கிலிருந்து வீசும் கீழைக்காற்றுடன்தொடர்பு கொள்வது, தமிழ்நாட்டின் மீது எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் மழையைத் தூண்டுவதற்கான காரணியாக அமையும்.

இன்று(திங்கட்கிழமை) காலை செயற்கைக்கோள் வரைபடம், புது தில்லி, ஹரியானா மற்றும் உத்தரப்பிரதேசத்தின் மீது குறைந்த மேகங்களைக் காட்டியது. தெற்கில், விஜயவாடா, நெல்லூர் (ஆந்திரா) மற்றும் சென்னை, புதுச்சேரி, சேலம், திருச்சிராப்பள்ளி, நாகப்பட்டினம், கோயம்புத்தூர், மதுரை, திருநெல்வேலி மீது மேகங்கள் இருப்பதையும் காட்டியது.

 

