செய்திகள்

சுற்றுலாத்துறைக்கு ஊக்க நிதி: IATA கோரிக்கை

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on May 18, 2020 Published on May 18, 2020

நாட்டின் பயண மற்றும் சுற்றுலாத் துறையினருக்காக ஒரு பொருளாதார ஊக்கநிதியை அறிவிக்கவும், வருவாய் மற்றும் வேலையிழப்புகளை இத்துறையில் ஏற்படுவதைத் தடுக்கவும், சர்வதேச விமான போக்குவரத்து சங்கம் (IATA) பிரதமரை வலியுறுத்தியுள்ளது.

சங்கத்தின் தேசியத் தலைவர் பிஜி ஈப்பன் கூறுகையில், நாடு முழுவதும் உள்ள இந்த தொழில் சேர்ந்த ஆயிரக்கணக்கான பேர்களிடமிருந்து பெறப்பட்ட மின் கையொப்பங்கள் மூலம், சம்பளம், வருமானம் மற்றும் வேலைகளைப் பாதுகாக்கக் கோரி பிரதமரிடம் கோரியுள்ளார்கள். தொழிலை மீண்டும் தொடங்குவதற்கு, அவர்கள் வட்டியில்லா கடன் கேட்டு நாடியுள்ளனர்.

அடுத்த 12 மாதங்களுக்கு நிலுவையிலுள்ள அனைத்து வணிக/மூலதனக் கடன்களுக்கு வட்டி செலுத்துதல் தள்ளி வைக்கவும் மற்றும் இந்தத் துறைக்கான மின் கட்டணங்களைக் குறைப்பது குறித்தும் சங்கம் கோரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளது.

(Translated by P Ravindran )

Published on May 18, 2020
coronavirus
tourism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
கோவிட்-19: உலக வர்த்தக அமைப்பில் நிரந்தர சுங்க வரி குறைப்புக்கு இந்தியா எதிர்ப்பு