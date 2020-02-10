நான் ஒரு போண்டியான ராஜா: அனில் அம்பானி

செய்திகள்

KS Badrinarayanan | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

Anil Ambani   -  Reuters

அனில் அம்பானி நிலைமை என்ன: அண்ணன் முகேஷ் அம்பானி நேசக்கரம் நீட்டுவாரா?

ஆசியாவின் முதல் பணக்காரரான முகேஷ் அம்பானியின் தம்பி அனில் அம்பானி தன்னிடம் வாங்கிய கடனை திருப்பித் தருவதற்கு ஒரு பைசாக் கூட இல்லை என்று லண்டன் நீதிமன்றத்தில் கூறியுள்ளார்.
சீனாவில் உள்ள மூன்று பெரிய வங்கிகள் தங்களுக்கு அனில் அம்பானி பணம் திருப்பித் தராததால் லண்டன் கோர்ட்டை அணுகி உள்ளது. இந்த வங்கிகள் 2012-இல் அனில் அம்பானிக்கு $925 மில்லியன்கள் (அன்றைய மதிப்பீட்டின் படி சுமார் ரூ 5,000 கோடிகள்) கடனாக அனில் அம்பானியின் ஒரு கம்பெனியான ரிலையன்ஸ் கம்யூனிகேஷன்ஸுக்கு (Reliance Communications)  வழங்கியிருந்தனர்.
இதற்கு அனில் அம்பானி  சொந்த உத்தரவாதம்  அளித்திருந்தார் என சீன வங்கிகள் லண்டன் கோர்ட்டில் முறையிட்டுள்ளனர். அதாவது ஆர்காம் (RCom) கடனை திருப்பித் தர முடியாத பட்சத்தில் தன் சொந்த சொத்தை விற்று கடனை அடைப்பதாக அனில் அம்பானி உறுதியளித்துள்ளதாக சீன வங்கிகள் லண்டன் கோர்ட்டில் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
ஆகவே அனில் அம்பானி  $700 மில்லியன்களை தங்களுக்கு திருப்பி தருமாறு நிபந்தனையிட‌ வேண்டுமென லண்டன் கோர்ட்டில் முறையீடு செய்துள்ளது
ஆனால் அனில் அம்பானி  தந்தது தன்னை கட்டுப்படுத்த முடியாத ஒரு நல்லெண்ண கடிதமே (non-binding personal comfort letter) தவிர உத்திரவாத பத்திரமல்ல (not a guarantee letter), என அம்பானியின் வக்கீல் தன் வாதத்தில்  கூறியுள்ளார்.
மேலும் தான்  செய்த அனைத்து முதலீடுகளின் தற்போதைய சந்தை மதிப்பு  முழுவதுமாக சீரழிந்து விட்டது, என அம்பானி  தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.  தன் கடன் சுமையை (liability) நீக்கிப் பார்க்கின் தன்னுடைய சொத்தின் நிகர மதிப்பு (net worth) பூஜ்யம் ஆகும் எனவும் அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். தன்னிடம் விற்றுக் கொடுப்பதற்கு உருப்படியாக எந்த ஒரு சொத்துமில்லையென‌ அனில் அம்பானி கைவிரித்துள்ளார்.
ஆனால் சீன வங்கிகள் பணம் திருப்பித் தராததற்கு அனில் அம்பானி ஒரு காரணம் கற்பிக்கின்றார் என கூறுகின்றனர்.
இவர்கள் வாதங்களைக் கேட்டு லண்டன் கோர்ட்டு நீதிபதி டேவிட் வாக்ஸ்மென்  (David Waksman) அனில் அம்பானி $100 மில்லியன் டாலர்களை கோர்ட்டு கணக்கில் 6 வாரத்திற்குள் கட்ட வேண்டுமென்று ஒரு கெடு விதித்துள்ளார். ஆனால், இதையே மேல்முறையீடு செய்வதாக அனில் அம்பானி தரப்பு கூறுகிறது.
கடந்த ஆண்டு, அனில் அம்பானியின் ஆர்காம் (RCom) தன்னை திவால் கம்பெனியாக  அறிவித்துள்ளது அனைவருக்கும் நினைவிருக்கலாம்.

பணக்காரக் குடும்பம்

அனில் அம்பானி  கூறுவதற்கு மேல் கண்டிப்பாக சொத்துக்கள் மற்றும் வருமானங்கள் இருப்பதாக தான் நம்புவதாக லண்டன் நீதிபதி வாக்ஸ்மென் கூறியுள்ளார். தான் தற்போது உலகத்திலுல்ல ஒரு அசாதாரணமான பணக்காரக் குடும்பத்தில் உள்ளவர் வழக்கை விசாரிப்பதாகவும் மற்றும் அவர்களுக்குள் இதற்கு முன்பு  பணப்பிரச்சனை வரும் போது  உதவி செய்துள்ளனர் எனகூறி யுள்ளார். மேலும் அனில் அம்பானி கஷ்டத்தில் இருக்கும்போது அவர்கள் குடும்பம் அவரை கைவிட்டு விடும் என தான் நிச்சயமாக நம்பவில்லை , எனவும் வாக்ஸ்மேன் கூறியுள்ளார்.
ஆனால் அனில் அம்பானியின் வக்கீல் ராபர்ட் ஹோவே (Robert Howe) வாதாடுகையில் நீதிபதி அனில் அம்பானியால் கட்ட முடியாத பணத்தைக் கட்டும்படி உத்தரவிடக் கூடாது என்று கோரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளார்.
ஒருபுறம் அனில் அம்பானியின் அண்ணன் முகேஷ் சொத்து மதிப்பு கூடிக்கொண்டே போகும் வேளையில் (தற்போது $56.5 பில்லியன்கள்  - ரூபாய் மதிப்பில் 4 லட்சம் கோடிகளுக்கு மேல்), தம்பியின் நிலை இவ்வளவு மோசமாக இருப்பதை கண்டு பொருளாதார நிபுணர்கள் மற்றும் சந்தை முதலீட்டாளர்கள் ஆதங்கமும், வருத்தமும் அடைந்துள்ளனர்.
கடந்த முறை 2019-ல் எரிக்சன் (Ericsson)  வழக்கில் அனில் அம்பானி சிறை செல்லப் போக வாய்ப்பிருந்தப்போது  முகேஷ் அம்பானி தனது சொந்தப் பணம் ரூபாய் 550 கோடி கொடுத்து அனில் அம்பானியை காப்பாற்றினார். இம்முறையும் அவ்வாறு அண்ணன் உதவிக்கு வருவாரா என பலர் எதிர் பார்த்துக் கொண்டுள்ளனர்.  அனைத்தும் பெரிய அம்பானிக்கே அம்பலம்.

