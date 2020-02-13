பங்குச்சந்தை

இன்று பார்க்கவேண்டிய பங்குகள்

K.S. Badri Narayanan | Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

ஆட்டோலைன் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ்: நிதி திரட்ட ஆலோசனை

 

ஆட்டோலைன் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸ் (AUTOLINE INDUSTRIES) இயக்குனர்கள் குழு இன்று கூடி கம்பெனிக்காக நிதி திரட்டும் வழியை ஆலோசனை செய்கிறார்கள். சிலருக்கு முன்னுரிமை பங்குகள் (preferential  shares) ஒதுக்கவும் மற்றும் கடன்பெற்ற இரண்டு நிதி நிறுவனங்களுடன் கடன் உடன்பாட்டை சீரமைக்கவும் இயக்குனர்கள் குழு கூடுகிறது. மேலும், கடன் தந்தவர்களுக்கு,  தற்போதைய கடனின் ஒரு பகுதியை பங்குகளாக மாற்றக் கூடிய கடன் பத்திரமாகவோ (convertible debentures) அல்லது மாற்றமுடியாத  கடன் பத்திரமாகவோ (non-convertible  debentures) முன்னுரிமை அடிப்படையில் (preferential basis)  அவர்களுக்கு புதிய நிபந்தனையுடன் வழங்கவும் இந்த குழு ஆலோசானை செய்யும். முதலீட்டாளர்கள் ஆட்டோலைன் இண்டஸ்ட்ரீஸின் இந்த முடிவுகளை உன்னிப்பாக கவனிப்பார்கள்.

 

இன்று காலாண்டு முடிவுகளை அறிவிக்கும் கம்பெனிகள்

 

சுமார் 250 கம்பெனிகள் தங்களது டிசம்பர் மாதத்தில் முடிவு காண காலாண்டு  வரவு-செலவு கணக்குகளை இன்று சமர்ப்பிக்க உள்ளனர். அவற்றுள் சில முக்கியமான கம்பெனிகள் Adani Transmission, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Bombay Burmah, Century Plyboards, Dalmia Bharat, Electrosteel Castings, Future Retail, GMDC, GMR Infra, Gillette, Godrej Ind, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Oil Exp, Hubtown, Ind-Swift, IFCI, Gammon Infrastructure, Igarashi Motors, ITDC, JP Associates, Lemon Tree Hotels McLeod Russel, Mercator, Page Industries, PC Jeweller, Patel Integrated Logistics, Revathi Equipment Skipper, SJVN, Shree Renuka Sugars, Suven Life Sciences, Sumitomo Chem, Tilaknagar Industries, TBZ, Uflex, Vodafone Idea and Wheels India. இந்த கம்பெனிகளின் பங்குகள் காலாண்டு முடிவுக்கு ஏற்றாற்போல் இன்று பங்கு சந்தையில் ஏற்றம்-இறக்கம் காணும்.

 

 

Published on February 13, 2020
Stocks to Watch
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
பன்னாட்டு நிறுவனங்கள் டிவிடெண்ட் மழை பொழியுமா?