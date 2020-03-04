பங்குச்சந்தை

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ அண்ட் பேமென்ட் செர்விசஸ் ஐபிஓ - நாள் 2 - 87% ஆதரவு; கடைசி நாளான இன்றாவது பெரும் முதலீட்டாளர்கள் வருவார்களா?

KS Badri Narayanan Chennai | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

தொடர்ந்து ஊழியர்கள் எஸ்பிஐ பங்குதாரர்கள் மற்றும் சில்லறை முதலீட்டாளர்கள் அமோக ஆதரவு; பெரும் முதலீட்டாளர்கள், நிதி நிறுவனங்கள் அதிக ஆர்வம் காண்பிக்கவில்லை; எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் ஐபிஓ இன்னும் இரண்டு நாட்கள் தொடரும்; ஐபிஓ விலை ரூ700-750க்கு வந்துள்ளது

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ அண்ட் பேமென்ட் செர்விசஸ் (SBI Cards and Payment Services) ஐபிஓ (IPO) இரண்டாம் நாளான‌ செவ்வாய்யன்று 87 சதவீதம் பங்குகளை வாங்க முதலீட்டாளர்கள் பதிவு செய்துள்ளனர்.

விற்பனைக்கு வந்துள்ள மொத்த 10.04 கோடி பங்குகளுக்கு முதல்நாளான திங்களன்று சுமார் 8.7 கோடி பங்குகளை வாங்க மனுக்கள் வந்துள்ளன.

குறிப்பாக சில்லறை முதலீட்டாளர்கள் 62 சதவீதமும், எஸ் பி ஐ கார்ட்ஸ் ஊழியர்கள் 184 சதவீதமும் மற்றும் எஸ்பிஐ பங்குதாரர்கள் 141 சதவீதமும் தங்களுக்கென்று ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள பாகத்தில் விண்ணப்பம் செய்துள்ளனர்.

மார்ச் 2 சந்தையில் விற்பனைக்கு வந்த இந்த ஐபிஓ வரும் 5ம் தேதியான வியாழக்கிழமை வரை விற்பனை செய்யப்படும்.

முதல் மூன்று நாட்களில் அனைத்து தரப்பு முதலீட்டாளர்களும் (அதாவது ஃபாரின் போர்ட்ஃபோலியோ இன்வெஸ்டார்ஸ் (foreign portfolio investors), பெரு மற்றும் சிறு நிறுவனங்கள் (institutional investors), வங்கிகள் மற்றும் வங்கி சாரா நிதி நிறுவனங்கள் (banks and NBFCs), இன்சூரன்ஸ் கம்பெனிகள் (insurance companies) மற்றும் மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்ட்ஸ் (mutual funds), சிறு மற்றும் பெரு முதலீட்டாளர்கள் (small retail investors and HNIs) விண்ணப்பம் செய்யலாம்.

முதல்முறையாக சிறு முதலீட்டாளர்களுக்கென்று ஐபிஓ-வில் ஒரு தனி தினம் ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. கடைசி நாளான வியாழனன்று சிறு முதலீட்டாளர்கள், ஊழியர்கள் மற்றும் எஸ்பிஐ பங்குதாரர்கள் மட்டுமே விண்ணப்பிக்க முடியும். இது சந்தை நிபுணர்களால் வரவேற்பு பெற்றுள்ளது.

ஆனால் முதல் இரண்டு நாட்களில் பெரு முதலீட்டாளர்களோ,

இன்ஸ்டிடூஷனல் இன்வெஸ்டார்ஸ் என்றழைக்கப்படும் நிதி நிறுவன முதலீட்டாளர்களோ அதிக ஆர்வம் காண்பிக்கவில்லை.

இதுவரை பெரும் நிதி நிறுவனங்களுக்கென்று ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள பாகத்தில் வெறும் 21 சதவீதத்திற்கு மாத்திரமே‌ விண்ணப்பங்கள் வந்துள்ளன. அதேபோல் பெரு முதலீட்டாளர்களுக்கென்று (HNIs) ஒதுக்கப்பட்ட பாகத்திற்கு வெறும் 47 சதவீதமே விண்ணப்பங்கள் வந்துள்ளன

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ ரூ 10 முகமதிப்புடன் ரூ 750-755க்கு பங்குகளை விற்பனை செய்கிறது. இதன் மூலம் ரூ 10,340 கோடிகளை திறட்ட திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது. புதிய பங்குகள் விற்பனை மூலம் 500 கோடி ரூபாயும்,

ஆபர் பார் சேல் (offer for sale - OFS ) அடிப்படையில் மீதமுள்ள சுமார் ரூ 9,800 கோடிகளை, 13.05 கோடி பங்குகளை விற்று நிதி திறட்ட முடிவு செய்துள்ளது.

இந்த ரூ 9,800 கோடிகள், எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸின் உரிமையாளரான ஸ்டேட் பேங்க் ஆப் இந்தியாவிற்கும் (SBI) மற்றுமொறு பங்குதாரரான கார்லைல் குரூப்புக்கும் (Carlyle‌ group) செல்லும்.

எஸ்பிஐ (SBI) தற்போது 74 சதவீதம் பங்குகளை எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸில் வைத்துள்ளது. மீதம் உள்ள 26 சதவீதம் கார்லைல் குரூப்பிடம் (Carlyle group) உள்ளது. இதில் தனக்குரிய பங்குகளிலிருந்து 4% (3.73 crore shares) எஸ்பிஐயும், 10% பங்குகளை (9.32 crore shares) கார்லைல் குரூப்பும்‌, ஆஃபர் ஃபார் சேல் (OFS) மூலம் விற்பனை செய்ய உள்ளது.

Published on March 04, 2020
stock market
tamil
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ அண்ட் பேமென்ட் செர்விசஸ் ஐபிஓ: முதல் நாள் சில்லறை முதலீட்டாளர்கள், ஊழியர்கள் சுறுசுறு