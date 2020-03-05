பங்குச்சந்தை

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ அண்ட் பேமென்ட் செர்விசஸ் ஐபிஓ -  ஒரு லட்சம் கோடிக்கு மேல் குவிப்பு

KS Badri Narayanan Chennai | Updated on March 05, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

பெரும் முதலீட்டாளர்கள், ஊழியர்கள், எஸ்பிஐ பங்குதாரர்கள் மற்றும் சில்லறை முதலீட்டாளர்களுக்கு இன்றே கடைசி நாள்; பெரு அனுமதி பெற்ற நிதி நிறுவனங்கள் ரூ 1.04 கோடிகளுக்கு விண்ணப்பம்;  எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் ஐபிஓ விலை ரூ700-750க்கு வந்துள்ளது

இதுவரை எந்த ஐபிஓக்கும் இல்லாத அளவு எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ அண்ட் பேமென்ட் செர்விசஸ் (SBI Cards and Payment Services) ஐபிஓவிற்கு (IPO) qualified institutional investors என்றழைக்கப்படும் அனுமதிப் பெற்ற பெருநிதி நிறுவன முதலீட்டாளர்களிருந்து பேராதரவு கிடைத்துள்ளது. முதல் இரண்டு நாட்கள் அமைதிக் காத்து வந்த இந்த முதலீட்டாளர்கள், அவர்களுடைய கடைசிநாளான புதனன்று  அமோக ஆதரவை அளித்துள்ளனர்.

QIBs என்றழைக்கப்படும் செபியால் அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்ட பெருநிதி நிறுவன முதலீட்டாளர்களுக்கென்று ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள பாகத்திற்கு,  57 மடங்கு விண்ணப்பங்கள்  வந்துள்ளன.  அதாவது அவர்களுக்கென்று ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள சுமார் ரூ 1,830 கோடிகளுக்கு, விண்ணப்பங்கள் ரூ 1.04 லட்சம் கோடிகளுக்கு மேல் வந்துள்ளன.

இதனால் எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸின் ஐபிஓ பங்குகளுக்கு,  விற்பனைக்கு மேல் 15  மடங்குகள் முதலீடு செய்ய விண்ணப்பங்கள் குவிந்துள்ளன. விற்பனைக்கு வந்துள்ள மொத்த 10.04 கோடி பங்குகளுக்கு, புதனன்று சுமார் 139 கோடி பங்குகளை வாங்க மனுக்கள் வந்துள்ளன.

அனைத்துத் தரப்பு ஆதரவு

குறிப்பாக சில்லறை முதலீட்டாளர்கள் 177  சதவீதமும் (1.77 times) மற்றும் எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ் ஊழியர்கள் 329 சதவீதமும் (3.29 times)  தங்களுக்கென்று ஒதுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள பாகத்திற்கு மேல் விண்ணப்பம் செய்துள்ளனர்.

இன்றே கடைசி

மார்ச் 2  சந்தையில் விற்பனைக்கு வந்த இந்த ஐபிஓ இன்றுடன் (வியாழக்கிழமை) முடிவடைகிறது. கடைசிநாளான இன்று, பெரும் முதலீட்டாளர்கள் (high networth individuals)

சிறு முதலீட்டாளர்கள் (retail investors), ஊழியர்கள் (employees) மற்றும் எஸ்பிஐ பங்குதாரர்கள் (SBI shareholders) மட்டுமே விண்ணப்பிக்க முடியும்.

QIBs அமோக ஆதரவிற்குப் பிறகு, HNIs என்றழைக்கப்படும் பெரு முதலீட்டாளர்களிடமிருந்தும் பேராதரவு கிடைக்குமென சந்தை நிபுணர்கள் கூறுகின்றனர். அதனால் எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸின் ஐபிஓவிற்கு கிட்டத்தட்ட நாற்பது மடங்குகள் வரை விண்ணப்பம் வரக்கூடும் என்று அவர்கள் கருதுகின்றனர்.

பங்குகள் விற்பனை விவரம்

எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸ ரூ 10 முகமதிப்புடன் ரூ 750-755க்கு பங்குகளை விற்பனை செய்கிறது. இதன் மூலம் ரூ 10,340 கோடிகளை  திறட்ட திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது. புதிய பங்குகள் விற்பனை மூலம் 500 கோடி ரூபாயும்,

ஆபர் பார் சேல் (offer for sale - OFS ) அடிப்படையில் மீதமுள்ள சுமார் ரூ 9,800 கோடிகளை, 13.05 கோடி பங்குகளை விற்று நிதி திறட்ட முடிவு செய்துள்ளது.

இந்த ரூ 9,800 கோடிகள், எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸின் உரிமையாளரான ஸ்டேட் பேங்க் ஆப் இந்தியாவிற்கும் (SBI) மற்றுமொறு பங்குதாரரான கார்லைல் க்ரூப்புக்கும் (Carlyle‌ group)  செல்லும்.

எஸ்பிஐ (SBI) தற்போது 74 சதவீதம் பங்குகளை எஸ்பிஐ கார்ட்ஸில் வைத்துள்ளது. மீதம் உள்ள 26 சதவீதம் கார்லைல் க்ரூபிடம் (Carlyle group) உள்ளது. இதில் தனக்குரிய பங்குகளிலிருந்து 4% (3.73 crore shares) எஸ்பிஐயும்,  10% பங்குகளை (9.32 crore shares) கார்லைல் க்ரூப்பும்‌, ஆஃபர் ஃபார் சேல் (OFS) மூலம் விற்பனை செய்ய உள்ளது.

வரும் மார்ச் 16-ஆம் தேதி இந்த பங்குகள் மும்பை மற்றும் தேசிய பங்குச் சந்தையில் சந்தையில் வியாபாரத்திற்கு வரக்கூடுமென்று எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது

Published on March 05, 2020
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ஆண்டனி வேஸ்ட் ஹேண்ட்லிங் செல் (Antony Waste Handling Cell) ஐபிஓ (IPO) இன்று தொடக்கம்