டெண்டுல்கர், தோனி மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்ட் பற்றி விழிப்புணர்வு பிரச்சாரம்

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர், மஹேந்திர சிங் தோனி

தோனியின் 4 தாரக மந்திரங்கள்; நீண்டநாள் இன்வெஸ்ட்மெண்டின் பலன்கள்; AMFI-யின்  மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்ட்ஸ் சஹி ஹை

பிரபல கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் மற்றும் மஹேந்திர சிங் தோனி மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்ட் பற்றி மக்களுக்கு விழிப்புணர்வு பிரச்சாரம் செய்ய உள்ளார்கள். மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்டுகளின் ஒருங்கிணைந்த கழகமான அஸோஸியேஷன் ஆஃப் மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்ட்ஸ் இன் இந்தியா (AMFI - Association of Mutual Funds in India)  இருவரையும் "மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்ட்ஸ் சஹி ஹை" (Mutual Funds Sahi Hai) என்னும் விழிப்புணர்வு யுக்தியைப் பற்றி மக்களுக்கு பிரச்சாரம் செய்ய ஒப்பந்தம் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார்கள், என AMFI தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

 

"மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்ட்ஸ் சஹி ஹை" என்ற விழிப்புணர்வு பிரச்சாரத்தை மியூச்சுவல் ஃபண்ட் கழகம் கடந்த 2017-ல் ஆரம்பித்தது. ஆனால் ப்ரசித்தித்திப்பெற்ற பிரபலங்களை வைத்து இந்த பிரச்சாரத்தை அணுகுவது இதுவே முதல்முறையாகும்.

 

நம்பிக்கை நட்சத்திரங்கள்

 

சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் மற்றும் மஹேந்திர சிங் தோனி இருவரும் மக்களிடம் கிரிக்கெட்டில் அழியாத நம்பகத்தன்மையுடன் கிரிக்கெட் களத்தில் நீண்டநாள் பயணித்தது, சாமானிய சிறுமுதலீட்டார்களும், நீண்டநாள் கெடுவுடன் முதிலீடு செய்வதற்கு இணையானது என, AMFI-யின் தலைவர் நிலேஷ் ஷாஹ் கூறியுள்ளார்.

 

 

இந்தியாவின் பல மாநிலங்களிலுள்ள அனைத்து சிறுமுதலீட்டார்களுடன் கிரிக்கெட் பிரபலங்களை வைத்து உரையாடல் நடத்தி அதன் மூலம் விழிப்புணர்வு ஏற்படுத்துவதற்கு இதுவே சரியானத் தருணம் என AMFI-யின் தலைமை நிர்வாக அதிகாரியான NS வெங்கடேஷ் கூறுகிறார்.

 

சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் இது தனக்கு ஒரு நெகுழ்ச்சியான தருணமென்று கூறுகிறார்.

AMFI-யுடன் கைக்கோர்த்து மக்களுக்கு விழிப்புணர்வு செய்யப்போவதாக டெண்டுல்கர் கூறியுள்ளார். ஒழுக்கம் மற்றும் தொலைநோக்கு பார்வையுடன் செயல்படுவது, விளையாட்டு துறையில் மற்றுமில்லாமல் தனிநபர் முதலீட்டிலும் , வெற்றிப்  பாதைக்கு  வழிவகுக்குமென, டெண்டுல்கர் மேலும் கூறியுள்ளார்.

 

தோனியின் தாரக மந்திரம்

 

தோனி, இந்த விழிப்புணர்ச்சியில் பங்கு பெறுவது தனக்கு மிக்க பெருமை அளிக்கிறதுயென்று, கூறியுள்ளார்.

 

இலக்குடன் செயல்படுவது, சீக்கிரமாக தொடங்குவது, ஒழுக்கமாக இருப்பது  மற்றும் ஏற்றமிறக்கம் கண்டு சலசலப்பு அடையாமலிருப்பது ஆகிய நான்கும் தன்னுடைய தாரக மந்திரங்கள் ஆகும், என்று தோனி கூறுகிறார். கிரிக்கெட் மற்றும் தனது சொந்த முதலீடு செய்யும்போதும் இந்த நான்கு மந்திரங்களை தான் எப்பொழுதும் கடைபிடித்து வருவதாக அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்

 

 

 

 

 

