Some refer to him as “a rising star” others call him a “prodigy” and a few even label him a “generational talent” — terms often overused in sports that diminish their significance. Yet, for 18-year-old Dommaraju Gukesh, these labels seem to sit on his young shoulders with ease. Unfazed by the expectations tied to these accolades, Gukesh appears remarkably unaffected by the tags bestowed upon him.

Gukesh embodies a monk-like discipline with the ability to detach from the outside world during tournaments. A stickler for routines, he values his mental space, allowing his hyper-focussed nature to propel him to success.

“I generally prefer to stay focussed and concentrate on the game while I’m playing a tournament. But this does not mean I don’t engage with anything or do interviews at all,” he explains.

While he mentally distances himself from distractions, Gukesh remains available for essential commitments. “I keep myself available for post-match interviews, analysis, and official press meetings after every game and tournament, which I feel is more than enough and doesn’t affect me,” he adds.

Gukesh continues to display maturity and composure well beyond his years. He capped 2023 as the leader of the FIDE Circuit, earning a spot in the Candidates Tournament as the third youngest player in history, after the legend, Bobby Fischer, and former five-time world champion, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen.

In Toronto, Gukesh showcased his prowess on the grand stage, winning the Candidates Tournament 2024 with a score of 9.0/14, thereby securing the opportunity to challenge reigning world champion Ding Liren of China.

Gukesh’s achievement is even more remarkable considering the low expectations from experts before the tournament. Carlsen, who had relinquished his world champion title, was among the sceptics. “I cannot imagine him (Gukesh) winning the Candidates. I think he will certainly win at least a couple of games, but he’s not quite ready yet to make the leap,” Carlsen had said.

Undeterred, Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest world championship challenger ever. He will now contend for the world title in Singapore from November to December.

Gukesh’s ability to make amends quickly is what sets him apart at such a young age. “I used to take losses very hard before, and sometimes I still do,” he admits. “However, I recover much faster now. I guess it comes down to gaining more experience and a bit of maturity over the years.”

Change in Approach

With the World Championship match just a couple of months away, Gukesh has taken a distinct approach to his preparation. Rather than isolating himself for intense training, he chose to immerse himself in elite closed events, sharpening his skills against top-tier competition.

Just days after his Candidates win in April, Gukesh competed in the Superbet Poland Rapid & Blitz in May. He continued this rigorous schedule by featuring in various Grand Chess Tour events, including the Superbet Chess Classic Romania in June and the 2024 SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia in July, before taking a well-deserved month-long break.

He returned to action in the prestigious Sinquefield Cup, a 10-player single round-robin tournament featuring some of the world’s best players. Gukesh isn’t stopping there — he will also spearhead the Indian team, alongside R. Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna, at the Chess Olympiad 2024, scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, this October.

“Any opportunity to fight it out with top players is a valuable lesson and experience, and the Grand Chess Tour offers just that. And then to represent India at the Olympiads is in itself a great opportunity,” says Gukesh, when asked about the rationale behind participating in more tournaments ahead of his face-off with Ding.

Meteoric Rise

The Chess Olympiad holds special memories for Gukesh. In August 2022, at just 16, he took the world by storm at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mammalapuram, near Chennai. His incredible performance, with a staggering 2867 Elo rating, secured him the gold medal on the first board with a record-breaking score of 9.0/11.

Gukesh’s peak performance also played a crucial role in helping India secure its second bronze medal in the multi-nation tournament. That same month, he broke into the top 20 in the world rankings for the first time, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Fame came early for Gukesh. Once the second-youngest Grandmaster in history (now the third youngest overall), he began playing chess at the age of seven and quickly rose through the ranks, earning his GM title at just 12 years, 7 months, and 17 days.

In March 2022, Gukesh became only the sixth Indian to surpass the 2700 Elo rating mark, making him the youngest Indian Grandmaster ever to achieve this feat. At 16 years, 1 month, and 7 days, he also became the third youngest player in the world to be rated above 2700 and later the youngest to reach 2750.

This meteoric rise brought significant attention to Gukesh’s life, and he deeply values the support he receives. “It obviously feels good when people recognise and appreciate my game and chess, in general. I’m grateful for all the support from fans,” he says.

Healthy Rivalry

Keeping Gukesh motivated are his compatriots in this golden generation of Indian chess who are continually pushing him to excel. His fellow Chennaite Praggnanandhaa was famously mobbed by fans just like Gukesh after his runner-up finish in the FIDE Chess World Cup, where he narrowly lost to Carlsen.

Adding to the competitive spirit is Arjun, who recently surged to World No. 4, surpassing both Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa.

In a month, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, and Arjun will join forces for India at the Chess Olympiad, but their individual rivalry has also been a driving force.

“They (the other Indian Grandmasters in my generation) are all very strong players, and it’s a pleasure competing with them. I definitely want to be the best, and I’m sure they feel the same way. It’s a healthy competition, and I gain a lot of strength from it,” says Gukesh. “We all celebrate each other’s successes and use them as motivation to improve and outdo each other. It benefits us all,” he adds.

Looking Forward

Gukesh’s Chinese rival for the ultimate title, Ding Liren, has faced some challenges recently. After his world championship win over Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, Ding took a lengthy break due to struggles with depression, impacting both his mental health and form. Despite these setbacks, Ding’s impressive track record — he once had a historic 100-game unbeaten streak in classical chess — means he remains a formidable opponent.

Gukesh is mindful of Ding’s capabilities. “Ding and I have faced each other in a few rapid and classical games,” he says. “He’s a very strong player but I think I am ready for the challenge. He is quite versatile in his technique and style and has been at the top for a long time, so it will definitely be exciting to compete against him.”

While the details of his team of seconds are understandably kept confidential, Gukesh, a trainee at WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), works closely with Polish Grandmaster Grzegorz Gajewski. Gajewski, who served as a second to Viswanathan Anand during the 2014 World Chess Championship, appears to be a trusted mentor for Gukesh. Although Gukesh does not delve into specifics, he expresses satisfaction with the preparation. “I’m happy with the way our team is working and preparing for the match,” he says.

Rock-Solid Support

Dr Rajini Kanth, Gukesh’s father, has set aside his own ambitions and career as an ENT surgeon to support his son’s extraordinary journey. Managing Gukesh’s schedule, travelling with him, and attending to his needs have become Rajini Kanth’s primary focus in recent years. While the role might seem straightforward, he acknowledges the underlying pressure as a parent.

“It’s a team effort. My role is to manage his schedule and events, while my wife (Dr. Padma Kumari) provides emotional support and his coaches focus on his game. Yes, there is always pressure as a parent, but it pales in comparison to what the player himself endures. So, we try not to add to his burden,” says the proud father. While balancing his role as both father and manager, Rajini Kanth admits he has the occasional disagreement with his son but finds great fulfillment in his involvement in Gukesh’s life.

“We do have a lot of disagreements, almost on a daily basis, but we work through them by discussing the issues and, at times, with my wife’s intervention,” Rajini Kanth says. “For now, we both enjoy the roles and responsibilities. If ever one of us stops enjoying this dynamic, we’ll reconsider our approach,” he adds.

A diehard fan of Novak Djokovic, Gukesh’s appetite for victory mirrors that of his favourite sportsperson. With a long list of achievements at such a young age, his career appears to be thriving, effortlessly carving its own path in the chess world.