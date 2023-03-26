A voter ID card is a form of document that is issued by the Election Commission of India to citizens above 18 in order to vote. If a person loses his Voter ID card, he can retrieve the EPIC (Electors Photo Identification Card) number or the Voter ID card number through the National Voters’ Service Portal.

Also read: How to download voter ID card online?

Find EPIC number online?

Visit the Electoral Search site.

Click on ‘Search by details’.

Fill in all the details.

Enter the captcha code and click on ‘ Search ’.

’. Your name will appear in the list below.

Click the ‘ View Details ’.

’. All the information, along with EPIC number will appear.